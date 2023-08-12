The festival “Luna de Cortos” already has winners

The X edition of the Luna de Cortos International Festival ends after a week of many short films shown in the city of Riego de la Vega. A total of 720 entries were registered. take part in this famous summer festival. In this edition, the guest country was Italy, which participated with several entries.

‘Craft‘, a short film by David Pérez Sanyudo, was one of the main winners of the competition, winning the award for best short feature film. For the same title, he also received the Luis Callejo Award for Best Actor, as well as a special mention to Fernando Albizu. In addition, in the Fiction category, the festival jury considered awarding a special mention to the short film Cementerio de coches by Miguel Angel Olivares.

In the section “Countryside” the winner was “Muga” by Enyaut Kastane, and “Elena Santiago Writer Award for Film and Women It was for Lena Frank’s Chlamydia. “Overflow” by Pedro Varea and Martha Abascal won the Best Documentary Short Film award, while “Kane” by Manu Quiroga won the Best Short Film Award from Castile and León “Premio Miguel Pérez ‘Trébol”. .

“Reginetta” Federico Russotto received the prize award in the category “Guest country: Italy”and Boxing for Freedom by Silvia Venegas and Juan Antonio Moreno was voted Best Human Values ​​Documentary at the Manuela Cabero Award in the Devoted Filmmakers category. ‘, David Casado and Oscar Falagan.

Finally, Celia Freijeiro received the Best Actress award for her role in Divinas cuentas by Eulalia Ramón, while Maria Zaragoza also won the Best Original Screenplay award for the same film.

The final gala where the awards will be presented will take place this Saturday at 20:00 in La Pista de Riego de la Vega. Actress Maria Jimenez will be in attendance and will act as host of the event. Singer Nereya Fernandez Sanchez will also perform.