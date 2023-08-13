The first reviews call the new Hayao Miyazaki a masterpiece

How are you doing? (How do you live?): the first reactions to the new Hayao Miyazaki can be called a masterpiece

As one of the most important landmarks in animated cinema, it was only logical that there were high hopes for Hayao Miyazaki’s new film. How are you doing? (How are you doing?) is shrouded in mystery as there was no publicity, but after its release in Japan today, there were some reactions and comments from people who saw it in theaters.

With nothing but a poster, Ghibli and Miyazaki fans are waiting on the other side of the world to enjoy this new production that promises to be as amazing as the studio’s other releases. The review was posted on Anime News Networkwith very flattering words to the film, whose Japanese title is Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka:

… half of what makes fantasy elements so powerful is animation. It’s really amazing. Each frame in this film feels like a piece of art that only becomes grander when brought together as part of a larger whole. This is a film that you can watch a hundred times and still discover something new in the background of any scene. It is impossible to underestimate how small visual details turn a film from real to surreal.

After that, the reviewer adds that the music is good as always, as it knew Joe Hisaishiresponsible for the wonderful soundtracks for My Neighbor Totoro (93%), Spirited Away (97%), The Incredible Tramp Castle (87%) and Ponyo and the Secret of the Little Mermaid (92%), among others.

While it can be predictable at times, this is the visual masterpiece you’d expect from Miyazaki’s films and will no doubt be a classic for decades to come. In the end, while it may not be the absolute pinnacle of Miyazaki’s films, it’s still excellent and certainly not bad for a Miyazaki return.

Another reaction came from the account tokyo game lifededicated to video games:

I know I should only tweet about video games, but I just finished How Do You Live? Hayao Miyazaki. I liked it, it’s definitely the kind of movie you’ll want to talk about after leaving the theater. A worthy entry in Miyazaki’s incredible filmography.

And another Twitter user who talked about How are you doing? was Dr. Dazzaanime journalist and correspondent Crunchyroll news in Japan. He singled out the animation of the tape, but did not say such positive words about the plot and the result as a whole:

How are you doing? is a weird movie that’s like a mixture of Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle with a touch of Poppy Hill. He tries to do a lot with the life part and fantastic themes, but not to the end. The animation, just like Miyazaki’s standard, is absolutely gorgeous, with little to no post-processing that you’ve seen in anime these days. There’s a scene at the beginning, probably one of the best I’ve ever seen.

Miyazaki came out and reclaimed the title of master of believable people in anime, but it’s sad that the overall story failed. The mood I had after it was all over and everyone left in silence was a mixture of “hey, that’s how it was” and just bewilderment. I didn’t really see any emotion.

Kenshi Yonezu’s song is very strong. I never thought I’d be sitting in stunned silence listening to his music over the credits, but how do you live? did.

