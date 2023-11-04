The Imaginary New trailers for the anime film

Two new trailers for the anime film The Imaginary were revealed today, where we can hear the theme “ Nothing’s Impossible ”. The End is based on the novel by AF Harrold and Emily Gravett.

Yoshiyuki Momose (Life Ain’t Gonna Lose), the director, and Yoshiaki Nishimura, the producer of several Studio Ghibli movies as well as Mary and the Witch’s Flower and Modest Heroes, animated the film.

Scheduled to premiere on December 15, 2023, the cast includes:

Kokoro Terada as Rudger

Rio Suzuki as Amanda

Sakura Ando as Lizzie

Riisa Naka as Emily

Takayuki Yamada as Jinzan

Atsuko Takahata as Downbeat Grandma

Issey Ogata as Mr. Bunting

Studio Ponoc, founded by former Studio Ghibli producer Yoshiaki Nishimura, delayed the film earlier this year from its original summer 2022 release date due to “new challenges” arising from the film’s production methods and the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

Synopsis of The Imaginary

Rudger is Amanda Shuffleup’s imaginary friend. No one can see Rudger until the evil Mr. Bunting arrives at Amanda’s door. Mr. Bunting hunts imaginaries. Rumor has it that he even eats them. And now he’s found Rudger.

Soon Rudger is alone and running for his imaginary life. He needs to find Amanda before Mr. Bunting catches him and before Amanda forgets him and he disappears. But how can an unreal boy be alone in the real world?

