The impact of a silent and invisible disease on the families of Escuintla, Guatemala

Chronic kidney disease is a silent and invisible disease that has a huge impact on families and communities in the Escuintla Department of Guatemala.

Over the past twenty years, the agricultural communities of Central America more and more suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in its traditional form and in its typology with unknown causes. (Mesoamerican nephropathy).

From doctors without borders (Doctors Without Borders) we have developed a project to help patients with this disease. We conduct health promotion, screening, diagnosis and treatment activities. We help people in the early and advanced stages of the disease, with home monitoring and support to access specialized services.

in SPS We focus on those family groups that are below the poverty line, prevents them from attending and receiving treatment under optimal conditions. To celebrate the anniversary of the opening of our project on La Gomera, we want to tell you a little about this neglected disease.

What is Chronic Kidney Disease?

kidney disease pathology that violates the functionality of the kidneys. Chronic kidney disease is called when kidney failure is gradual and lasts more than three months. no chance for the kidneys to return to full work.

The main function of the kidneys is to remove toxins from the blood and excess fluid from the body, keep the blood in optimal condition and regulate various functions of our body such as blood pressure and bone health. kidney health The well-being and quality of life of a person largely depends on this.



How Chronic Kidney Disease Affects Physical Health of people?

In the early or intermediate stages of the disease, there may be little or no discomfort.

However, in later stages, a person may become unable to perform any daily activities. Whether it is weight loss and severe fatigue, nausea and headaches, shortness of breath, swelling of the arms and legs, and other disabling conditions.

What are the mental health implications for someone with CKD?

Impact has several dimensions. The diagnosis entails feelings of uncertainty and angst, as kidney disease is perceived as something directly related to a “death sentence”.

There are also emotional stress which occurs as a result of renal replacement therapy, which in itself is very invasive, either physically or at the level of adaptation of daily life to clinical times.

On the other hand, as the disease progresses, impact associated with disability, loss of autonomy, functionality and independence of the patient, who suddenly must depend on other people, treatment or a dialysis machine. That’s why timely prevention and treatment are needed.

Disease It is associated with symptoms of depression, anxiety, and acute stress. Finally, the patient faces social suffering and isolation due to the stigma associated with the disease itself and the imbalance due to the loss of their active role in the family and society.



How is chronic kidney disease diagnosed?

In the early stages of the disease, it is very useful to conduct laboratory tests of blood and urine to confirm the diagnosis. After a medical consultation, including a conversation with the patient and a physical examination, the diagnosis of CKD can be confirmed. In many cases it is important repeated laboratory tests after three months, especially in the early stages of the disease.

When the disease is confirmed, it is also necessary to carry out some more specific procedures, such as other laboratory tests, ultrasounds, biopsies, CT scans, and others.

What are the barriers/impediments when caring for a person with CKD?

Patients and their families, most of whom are low-income, must pay for medical expenses and even transportation. All this is usually expensive and not very affordable. To this is added remoteness from specialized medical centers as a product of the isolation and abandonment of municipalities.

Another factor is difficult bureaucratic navigation to access public health care, economic hardship exacerbated by the inability to continue working and job insecurity, which often prevent them from accessing social security benefits.