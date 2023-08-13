The indignation of Cameron Díaz fans at his new and controversial partner

Hollywood celebrities get involved too, and like all entrepreneurs, they need to band together. It did Cameron Diaz At the time of launching her product line, she added new partner which resulted in dispute and provoked the outrage of his fans.

Recall that the 50-year-old American actress took a break from her acting career and decided to invest in a new business during the pandemic, creating a wine brand to which she put her face as a marketing tool. .

in recent days Cameroon He brought the news to both his followers and those at his company, and he did so with a video showing off the new association. The thing is, he made a trade deal with another Hollywood colleague that has been going from controversy to controversy.

The Avaline wine line works with branding from Goop Foods, a wellness products company owned by her friend Gwyneth Paltrow. Through the Goop Kitchen account in partnership with DiazThey posted a video that sparked different reactions in the comments of both accounts.

The video showed the fridge door opening to reveal shelves full of just two items: bottles of white wine and plastic salad boxes. Then, Cameroon She took one of the boxes, sipped the wine, and explained how to make the perfect salad by combining her friend’s food with her drink.

“When it comes to summer food, I’m always craving something fresh and easy, and I love a good salad,” Diaz explains to the camera, writing in the post’s caption: “It’s full of great flavors and crunchy, with crunchy lettuce, sweet and savory sauce mango, peas, carrot, cucumber, fresh herbs, avocado slices and served with puffed rice, candied cashews and certified vinaigrette. You’ll love it!”

But those who didn’t like it were supporters who immediately wrote their own indignation on the comments. “It might surprise you to know that we villagers can make our own salads and we don’t have to use and waste all that plastic. Thanks anyway, Gwyneth and Cameron,” one of them reads.

“It probably tastes good, but all that plastic?!? Oh really? Can’t you see that nature is drowning? The oceans are full of plastic, the planet is heating up, our air is polluted… I could go on and on. Think of your children as they grow up!” another user wrote, questioning all the synthetic material wasted on one salad. They should work more on sustainability and care for the environment.