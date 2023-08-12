The inexhaustible charm of Ryan Gosling

Talented, endowed with an impeccable sense of humor and a sense of improvisation, both in performances and interviews, the Canadian Ryan Gosling He has already earned his place in Hollywood. But thanks to the fantastic role of Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend, the actor won a new audience and helped the film about the most famous doll in the world, which earned $ 1 billion, just two weeks after its release.

Twice nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor, Ryan Gosling reminded us Barbie doll who is also good as a singer and dancer. When he found out that his version I’m just Ken for a movie with margot robie entered the ranking billing board at number 87, the actor dedicated this victory to the teenager he once was.

At the age of 13, he auditioned in Canada and landed a job in Orlando, Florida as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club along with other talented youngsters such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.







Ryan Gosling with Margot Robbie at the former ‘Barbie’ premiere in London on July 12. AP photo

“I went to the casting and they took me but immediately regretted it,” he told David Letterman, in keeping with his style of not taking himself too seriously. “I devoted myself to acting and I think I abandoned him with his claims of being a pop artist,” he says of the lanky instigator seen in pictures of the Disney Club, where he has been a member since 1993. until 1995

He learned to play instruments to record an album with the rock duo Dead Man’s Bones, which he founded in 2007. In the same year he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, in 2017 he got it again for his performance as a frustrated jazz pianist in LaLa Land.

The construction of Ken and his anthem

“I am destined to live and die with a blonde weakness,” wrote producer Mark Ronson I’m just Ken (I’m just Ken) not knowing that Ryan Gosling would want to sing it in the movie and that would get him on the Billboard 100. He says he went to England to have the actor record it, that he got all the high marks and that’s why he decided to give it an epic character, adding musicians like Slash and new drummer Foo Fighters to it.







Gosling has come a long way since making his debut at the age of 13 at The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse alongside Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

The producer also took care of the soundtrack for the film (Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Lizzo), which took second place in the same ranking. Another achievement by Greta Gerwig, who breaks records as the highest-grossing director of all time.

“We all have a bit of Ken,” just surround him with the best accessories, says Gosling. Always take two pairs of glasses with you “in case Barbie forgets hers” and at least one book. “So I can look at it from time to time and look interested,” she advises.

Eva Mendes, his number one fan

“My man, my life” Eva Mendes showers him with praise on the networks, from where he promotes his achievements. They have been together since 2011, have two daughters (Esmeralda and Amada) and a low-media relationship. He brags about everything he has learned about Latino culture thanks to Eva, an actress of Cuban descent.







Eva Mendes, wife of the actor.

The female audience, who loved him after his dramatic performance in Passion diarynow discover his talent as a comedian in Barbie doll, and judging by the laughter his dialogue elicits from men in theaters, the actor has done the unexpected. Especially with his theatrical defense of the patriarchy he had just discovered.

in the magazine Diversity they play that Gosling Barbie doll and Robert Downey Jr. behind oppenheimer will compete for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Eva Mendes was the first to praise the idea. Only Ryan Gosling could have achieved something like this, giving depth and grace to Ken, a secondary character that few paid attention to and which is now a trend.

