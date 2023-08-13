The Kardashian Effect: An empire built from television and networks

There is no doubt that the Kardashian effect exists: the “famous for being famous” family is one of the most famous and popular in the world, and despite some snobbery around their success, the reality is that all they have is a headdress turned to gold. Far beyond the reality that brought them fame in the first place.

The Kardashian phenomenon began on television: Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted in 2007, already closing the golden era of reality TV, but just as the first “influencers” like Paris Hilton began to emerge. It appeared on television in the United States as a reality show about “nothing” but family, but it ended up catapulting everyone, Kim, of course, as well as Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, to worldwide stardom.

But his popularity did not stop on the screens. On the contrary, they knew how to capitalize on it in the digital realm. Social media was the perfect medium for the clan that dominated platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Millions of followers have become avid viewers of her luxurious lifestyle, impeccable fashion and public appearances.

Each post by one of the sisters on Instagram instantly becomes a viral phenomenon, with likes and comments in a matter of hours. Speaking of data, five sisters are in the top 20 most followed celebrities on Instagram. The youngest, Kylie Jenner, is in fourth place with 397 million followers, followed by Kim in eighth with 362, Khloe in tenth with 311 million, Kendall in twelfth with 293, and finally the biggest of all. place with 223 million followers.

But the Kardashians’ impact on social media hasn’t been without controversy. They are often criticized for promoting an overly superficial and materialistic image, and for the exaggerated media attention they receive. However, they also advocated for social causes and used their platform to advocate for important issues such as criminal justice reform and minority rights. “They use the networks as an advertising channel, and trust is generated by the fact that it is (or seems to be) their own crop,” says social media expert Beatriz Tabares.

EFFECT IN NUMBERS

According to a July 2021 analysis by Hopper HQ, the world’s leading social media management app, Kylie Jenner earns around $1.49 million for every “post” she posts, making him worth around $620 million. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian reports an average of $1.42 million for every “post” she sponsors. Kendall Jenner makes about $1.05 million in every sponsored post.

Of the 20 Instagram “posts” with the most “likes” in history, seven belong to Kylie, a sister whose online influence is even stronger than Kim’s. When he admitted to using cosmetic fillers in May 2015 after uploading images of overly large lips, the demand for these injectables soared 70%.

“They post almost daily, paying attention to their daily activities, knowing what their fans want to see, as if they were witnesses to a newspaper, this “reality” in a social network format,” Tabares says. In February 2018, Kim’s tweet announcing he was leaving Snapchat for good reduced the company’s market value by $1.3 billion.

It was in 2015 when the youngest of the Jenners was promoting the #KylieJennerChallenge, a challenge that went viral around the world that involved putting her lips in a small glass and sucking to make her lips look fuller. This practice has led thousands of contributors to the invention of the product and for this.

Most of the viral moments we’ve experienced on Instagram over the decade have come from them: the cover of Kim Break the Internet in Paper magazine, the “post” with Kendall’s hair, or the first photo of Kylie with daughter Stormi, the “post” with the most likes in history.

CANONS OF BEAUTY

From curves to extreme thinness, there have been many transformations in recent years that the queens of the “reality show” have gone through.

For Beatrice Tabares, “Kim Kardashian’s appearance in a Marilyn Monroe gown at the MET gala, especially thin for her usual physique, caused alarm in the media, which they considered the first sign that the era of curvaceous may be over. comes to the end.”

In the midst of a struggle for the appearance of normative bodies and beauty in its most natural form, this family breaks through so much effort with their beauty, made with a scalpel or, in other cases, famous filters. Something that not only did not go unnoticed, but was explained by Paul Nassif, surgeon, host of Botched (E! Entertainment’s surgery show) and friend of Kris Jenner, mother and manager of these celebrities: “What they have achieved is something super powerful, as all women now want to have their bust, hips and lips, what they asked for just like the Kardashian effect.

They are not limited to just sharing everyday moments or promoting their fashion and beauty brands. The Kardashians figured out how to humanize their image and connect with their audience through sincerity. A few months ago, Kylie Jenner came under fire for refusing to admit she had plastic surgery. In this case, the celebrity decided to take her embrace of natural beauty one step further, even admitting that she no longer edits any of her Instagram posts. “I feel like we have a lot of influence, but what do we do with that power?” Jenner asks. The sisters share details of their personal lives, creating an emotional connection with their followers that goes beyond superficial admiration.

“They have become global icons, especially Kim, who has the ability to change trends with her look or viral image,” Tabares says. So much so that a 45 percent increase in online searches for compression underwear in September 2019 was marked, according to Lyst, by the launch of Skims, an hourglass-inspired shapewear line. In addition, with the launch of her “KKW Beauty” and “KKW Fragrance” lines, Kardashian made $72 million in the first six months of 2019 alone.