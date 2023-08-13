the key to the treatment of childhood psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by increased proliferation of skin cells in response to activation of the system in patchy areas of the skin.which results in a rash with red, scaly patches that itch.

The risk of this condition is present in both adults and children. Although much less common, childhood psoriasis accounts for about 1 in 3 cases worldwide. The complication in these cases is that when psoriasis occurs in childhood, it is usually less noticeable.

How is psoriasis diagnosed?

Psoriasis tends to present in a dermatologically recognizable form of red, scaly plaques on the skin with well-defined borders and bumps that stand out in the most common areas: knees, elbows, torso and scalp. In some cases, these signs are not very obvious and can be confused with other skin conditions.

Common signs and symptoms of psoriasis include an uneven rash, rashes of different colors, small, scaly bumps (which are more common in children), dry, cracked skin that may bleed, itch, or burn, irritation, and a cyclic rash. weeks or months and then leave.

What causes psoriasis?



According to experts, there are many people who are predisposed to psoriasis, but do not have symptoms for years, until it is triggered by some external factor.

Among the most common triggers that have been recognized are:

One of the risk factors that most influence the presence of childhood psoriasis is related to heredity and increases if parents are diagnosed with this disease.

Plaque and guttate psoriasis are the two most common clinical forms of this disease, characterized by these well-defined and dry red plaques on the skin.

However, experts have found that this disease in childhood has certain features that should be considered in its treatment:

Acute outbreaks in childhood and adolescence associated with upper respiratory tract infections may not continue into adults.

Why protect your skin on vacation?



While the causes of psoriasis are not exactly known, both genetics and environmental factors are thought to play a fundamental role.

The holiday season is characterized by outdoor activities that can expose children and adults to the sun or water for long periods of time, which in itself can be hazardous to skin health and, if a pre-determined condition such as psoriasis is present, can be fatal.

In fact, long-term exposure to water, sun, and other infectious agents can eventually cause new psoriatic lesions to appear in areas where they did not exist before, known as the Koebner phenomenon.

In this sense, protecting the skin of young children, especially if they are diagnosed (or suspected) with psoriasis, is essential to prevent burns that worsen the symptoms present on the child’s skin.

