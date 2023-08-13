“The Killers” by Aitana and other songs with group or artist names in the titles

The song has not yet been heard in its original version, but the artist introduced her to the delirium of his followers, on festival OH MY GOD!League Last June. And although the title might suggest that it is a rock song with which Aitana wanted to pay homage to The Killers, it turns out that is a romantic ballad which tells how someone falls in love with a person while being with another.

Everything seems to point to that the lyrics are autobiographical and that the artist decided to be honest about her love story with singer Sebastián Yatra. In the summer of 2022, they attended the concert of killers; Just a few months later, the Catalan broke up with Miguel Bernadeau and began dating the Colombian.

for Aitana, The Killers is a memory of an important moment your past. But she’s not the only artist who decided to title one of her songs with the name of the band or singer, as a tribute or as a fundamental part of his musical memories. Here are 10 songs with group or artist names in the titles:

She moves like Jagger Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera

Maroon 5 – Moves like Jagger

“I dance like Mick Jagger / I dance like Mick Jagger”, repeats the chorus of the song of the American group in which he performs in collaboration with Aguilera. “Now I feel pressure when I go out dancing!” said the leader of the Rolling stones when he heard the song, the most successful of Maroon 5.

She’s Madonna by Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams, Pet Shop Boys – She’s Madonna

The song comes from 2006 and is on the album naughty. His lyrics tell how Willians partner, model and presenter Tania Strecker, she was dumped by Guy Ritchie when he met Madonna.

Girls Love Beyoncé by Drake and James Fauntleroy

Drake – Girls Love Beyonce ft. James Fauntleroy

This song features a famous rapper his fear of trusting women and refers to the singer Beyoncé whom everyone admires. song too theme sample say my name, With Child of Destinygroup in which the translator Halo started a successful career.

I just shot John Lennon from The Cranberries

The Cranberries – I just shot John Lennon

It was not one of the Irish band’s most listened to songs, but one of the most unique, composed by its singer, the late Dolores O’Riordan. The theme is one of many that have been done as a tribute to John Lennon and tells what happened on the night of December 8, 1980, when the Beatles musician was murdered.

James Brown is dead because of L.A. Style

James Brown is dead

A song composed by a Dutch duo L.A. style is considered one of classic techno music. The lyrics pay homage to what is considered the “King of Soul”, due to the impact he had on music history and the shock his death caused.

The Beatles and the Stones by Dani Martín

The Beatles and the Stones – Dani Martin

The singer has appreciated it many times: m The Beatles and stones They are his musical idols. In this song, a heartbreaking ballad that talks about the end of a relationship, both groups appear as the soundtrack to a love story at its most passionate moment: “My princess is gone, no more Beatles, no more Stones”.

Compassion for stones, from Loquillo

Loquillo Y Los Trogloditas – Sympathy for stones

“At first they weren’t saints of my devotion / but my life got dirty with the rhythm of their rock and roll / I’ve had a crush on the Stones ever since”, the singer explains in the first lines of this song that the Catalan musician and his band troglodytes They released in 1991.

Super Submarine by Dani Fernández

Super Submarine | Dani Fernandez

As to the reason for the creation of this song by the musician from La Mancha, he himself gave an explanation: “This is the team of my life. This is the band I grew up with, the one that accompanied me the most in my private life. I wanted to pay them this tribute. At first I was in doubt whether to take it out or not, but it scares me.”

Julio Iglesias by Rigoberta Bandini

Rigoberta Bandini by JULIO IGLESIAS

The Catalan artist gave this title to the song with which remembers his childhoodfirst-times of almost everything, and car journeys listening to the most international Spanish interpreter – with Rosalia’s permission -.

Serrat 2015 by Andrés Suárez

Andres Suarez-Serrat 2015

With this song, the Galician singer-songwriter presents his specialty a tribute to one of the most admired artists, Joan Manuel Serrat. A Catalan concert and a meeting with an old love is the plot of this ballad.