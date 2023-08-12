The last Georgina who could doom her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family

Expectations of the entire Aveiro family gathering for the baptism of Valentina, Katia Aveiro’s daughter and niece Cristiano RonaldoThey are forgotten. According to some Portuguese media, the athlete and Georgina Rodríguez they will not be present at an event scheduled for August 27 in Madeira.

A few weeks ago there was talk of a possible rapprochement between them the family of Aveiro and Georgina Rodríguez. In fact, Valentina’s baptism proposal in Madeira was seen as an opportunity to bring the whole family together. Katia Aveiro, sister of the former competitor real Madrid and a singer living in Brazil, was the main promoter of this meeting.

Georgina and Cristiano on a jet ski Instagram

However, the Portuguese show “Noite das Estrelas” on CMTV revealed on August 5 that the player already had obligations to his club, Al Nassrfor that date. Which made the presence of Georgina and the children at the ceremony suspended in the air.

Despite speculation and hopes that Georgina and the children attendedHugo Aveiro, Cristiano’s older brother, confirmed in statements to “Diario da Madeira” that the presence of the footballer’s partner is rejecteddue to his commitments in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

This absence adds to previous tensions between Georgina and the Aveiro family, intensifying rumors about possible divisions in the family. The news no doubt left many followers and fans anticipating a possible final crisis that would doom the relationship.