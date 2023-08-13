The latest exhibition Mr. Titanic

Paris hosts the Titanic until September 10, the last exhibition put together by French explorer Paul-Henri Narjolet, one of the five passengers who died on June 18 on the Titanic tourist submarine while they were exploring the wreckage of that famous ocean. a liner that sank on the night of April 14-15, 1912 after colliding with an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean.

Nargeoleth, nicknamed “Mr. Titanic” was director of underwater research for RMS Titanic, the only company authorized to film objects from an ocean liner. “This exhibition is in many ways the result of the ingenious and passionate work of Paul-Henri Narjolet,” recalled Pascal Bernardin, producer of Titanic, Exhibition, at the opening of the exhibition.

Sidonie Nargeolete, his daughter, was “proud” of the work her father did to make the secrets of the Titanic public, his great passion. “I have the impression that he is here because it was his dream, it was his life, and he devoted many years to it. To have all these items (collected at the exhibition) is to have a piece of my father with me,” he added.

Higher. Some passengers carried binoculars with them to view the scenery from the deck./ Below. A sturdy silver net bag, no doubt belonging to a first-class passenger; A playing card from a poker deck owned by Howard A. Irwin.



After the sinking, the remains of the Titanic lay at the bottom of the sea for 73 years, until in 1985 a team from the United States and France, led by explorers Robert Ballard and Jean Louis Michel, discovered what was left. sunken ship at a depth of 4000 meters. The remains of the ship are located 1550 km northeast of New York (USA) and 729 km southeast of Newfoundland (Canada).

Nargeoleth, PH for Friends, led the first hidden object expedition from the Titanic in 1987. Considered an icon, mentor, inspiration and a great figure in the exploration of the great seabed, PH was a member of nine expeditions from 1987 to 2022 and made 30 dives himself in the submarine Nautil.

“Watching artworks float to the surface, distributing them to the public and preserving them for future generations gives them new life,” Mr. The Titanic, which managed to lift about 5,000 items from the ocean liner from the bottom of the ocean before its death. Among the original pieces he discovered is “The Big Piece,” a 17-ton part of the Titanic’s hull that is currently on display in the US city of Las Vegas.

At the entrance to the exhibition, located in the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, visitors receive a copy of the boarding pass carried by the passengers of the Titanic. The immersive exhibition takes you on a 2,000 square meter journey through time, from the construction of the White Star Line to its shipwreck. It recreates life aboard the Titanic and the mission to recover items from the ocean floor in great detail.

Visitors to the exhibition can see a total of 260 relics taken from the sea.

A life-size replica of the Titanic’s front staircase is on display for the first time.

Visitors can see a total of 260 relics taken from the sea, ranging from passengers’ personal effects such as jewelry, clothing and a leather suitcase, to parts of the ship, including a telegraph, a piece of deck bench or used utensils. diners in their elegant dining rooms.

Thanks to these objects, we can learn the real stories of some of the passengers and crew members. Among them are Captain Edward J. Smith, actress Dorothy Gibson, millionaire John Jacob Astor IV, driver René Pernot, and Catholic priest Thomas R. Biles, who at the end of the tour are more than just a name for visitors.

You can also read the list of dead passengers and shipwreck survivors. The crash killed 1,496 people out of 2,208 traveling aboard the ocean liner. Only 712 were saved. The last survivor who could tell the story of the Titanic, Milvina Dean, died on May 31, 2009 at the age of 97.

For the first time, the exhibition features a life-size replica of the Titanic’s front staircase, reserved exclusively for first-class passengers. Many remember the ladder because it appeared in James Cameron’s Titanic (1987), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. They can also walk along a replica of one of the liner’s cabin corridors, enter the boiler rooms and see what the first and third class cabins looked like inside.

At the exhibition, you can also learn about various missions to retrieve objects from the bottom of the sea. At the end of the exhibition, giant screens allow a live visit to the wreck to discover the Titanic as visitors have never seen it before.