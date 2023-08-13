The latest Manchester City transfer market news and rumors: Paqueta

We kick off Saturday with the latest news and rumors from the Manchester City transfer market. Reach to the end to be aware of everything that happened along with 90min:
Manchester City are ready to bet on Lucas Paqueta and the information released today is proof of that. Evening standard. The said information states that the Sky Blues may offer Cole Palmer, one of their highest-scoring home-grown players, to reduce the cost of hiring the Brazilian midfielder.
The Hammers would have rejected Manchester City’s second offer for the Brazilian midfielder, according to Santi Aoun. A group led by David Moyes wants 110m, but talks are going well and both clubs are confident of reaching an agreement.
Decisive hours in the future of Lucas Packets painting sky blue. After the attacking midfielder said yes to Manchester City’s six-year bid, with salary figures yet to be revealed, the Premier League champions are in talks over a transfer fee with West Ham.
The centre-back had very few minutes last season and the arrival of Josko Guardiola this summer means he won’t be a staple of Pep this season. According to the latest information, he is currently considering a proposal from Saudi Arabia worth 20 million euros.
This summer, the Portuguese was on the list of possible departures for Manchester, but today’s reality is very different. Guardiola knows he is a determined footballer and convinced him to continue at least this year as one of the key players for this season. Barcelona are running out of options to get their services.