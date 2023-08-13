The League of Nations and the Millionaire’s Rejected Proposal









Robin Le Norman has become one of the most famous names in Spanish football in recent months. Real Sociedad classification in the Champions Leaguevictory in the League of Nations Spain in his debut and the offers that have come in for him prove it.

The doubts that were at the beginning with his level to play in the first division now contrast with the progress made in recent months. The Spanish-French player has proven in recent seasons to be one of the best center backs in La Liga. He became indisputable for the man who bet on him and helped him achieve the result that he has today, the bailiff. “Imanol and I have been working together for eight years now and he has helped me grow more than anyone else.”– said the football player after the first call to Spanish selection. A confidence that is also reflected in the numbers as he has started at least thirty times in the last three league championships.

Le Normand will start the season with a higher status than a year ago. Real Sociedad’s qualification for the Champions League is not only increases the possibilities of the Basque club, as well as the recognition at all levels of its most important players. This was the first collective success of a campaign that ended brilliantly in its time. winner of the final stage of the League of Nations with Spainand declare themselves champions in a penalty shoot-out in which Luis de la Fuente’s men did better than Croatia. To also remember his duel against Robert Lewandowski, which left more common moments in football a few years ago than today. with a student Mr. sheriff persecution of a Pole inside the region.

Interest of Naples

His performance in such outstanding matches caused Napoli knocked on his door to replace Kim Min Jae after the departure of the Asian to play for Bayern. “The interest of Naples is true, but opening the Champions League with Real Madrid seems incredible to me. I am concentrating on this. In football, you never know what might happen tomorrow. I am very happy here and I am in a place where I am progressing every year and the coach demands me. This is what I ask from football“, – said the Spanish-French in an interview with “Noticias de Gipuzkoa”.