The Lights and Shadows of (Trying) Flirting at 37

After sentimental parting With more twists (and scares) than M. Night Shyamalan’s movies, I explore what it’s like to get back into the dating world in your 30s.

I want to start with an explanation: I believe that what is really complicated is not returning to the dating world at 37 (I don’t want to think that after a certain age you can’t meet someone who doesn’t encourage self-tagging Sylvia Plath) but do it while you’re alive love disappointment capital. Reason? Not only do you have to get used to the blissful duel (do they sell the “Men in Black” neutralizer on Aliexpress, which makes you forget?), you are also forced to meet people armed with a backpack more loaded than Doraemon’s magic pocket and pretend you don’t see red flags the moment your date opens his mouth.

Leaving your defensive shell is not easy, but when you realize that because you trusted more, you ended up worse Bonnie & Clyde, The complicated thing is trusting again, not in love, but in who supposedly can help you achieve it. This person is not your date, lover or partner, but you… And it’s really messed up.

Single at 30: problems and more problems

Another nuance to keep in mind is that pop culture and fiction don’t help us accept being single in our late thirties. Carrie Bradshaw and Bridget Jones used shoes by Manolo Blahnik and flesh-colored modeling briefs try to find love while in real life, the question “what the hell is wrong Jennifer Aniston to be single?” This is a classic.

Instead, Leonardo DiCaprio, an actor, environmentalist and collector of twenty-somethings, is praised. That doesn’t help either bachelor tax, Because live, travel or eat alone it’s a real ruin. nothing unusual Let’s prolong the final lethargy of relationships, when everything is tears and fights and doubts and the fear of having to rent an apartment alone. I played to the hardest yet and I took on the challenge of being a freelance journalist, so I couldn’t tell you exactly how many landlords wouldn’t even answer my calls without a promise of support.

tinder: i’m back

After leaving a relationship, the classic is rejoin the gym (“They will never leave you because of your body or face, but because of who you are,” a friend told me recently stop drowning my existence) and as open tinder, is a heterogeneous menu full of possibilities where it is indispensable know how to read the ingredients of each combined dish well.

It’s been six years since I had a profile on this app, and the most notable difference I’ve found is that now there are enemies without the mask of feminism and that’s why they reveal it openly in their biographies. At least I know which menu of the day not to order and which dish will be hard to digest… “We Can’t Even Give a Kiss Without Hitting” and before such pearls it is not known whether throw a towel or put it in the interlocutor’s mouth.

Before, dating was more relaxed and conversations can be anything more banal, but in some of my meetings I found that it is not so strange anymore that conversations about the last breakup, plans for the future and even wants to be a father be the appetizer that accompanies the caña on duty. I also sense a certain rush: After seeing the man for a few weeks, when I asked him about his vacation plans, he said: “It all depends if I have a girlfriend” an enigmatic phrase he uttered, accompanied by a sinister smile. I don’t know if it was proposal or threat. I don’t know if she has a partner this summer, but of course if she does, it was not me.

I’m the problem, it’s me

There was a time when I blamed others for my failures in love, but now it’s clear to me when he sings Taylor Swift’s Antihero “It’s me, hi, I am the problem that’s me.” I don’t think I want to settle down or be with someone anymore just so I’m not alone. Yes, the Mini Babybel without the red wax is just cheese, but I can be without a partner and still be myself.

Apparently I’ve been +1 wrong for 37 years (at least that’s what my blessed psychologist says), and not because she wanted to change her way of being (rather, it’s always been the other way around) but because I do not choose a clear definition of what I am looking for. So at 37 I’m no longer thinking about whether I want to find someone a certain height or with curly hair to put my fingers in, but about what I really want and most of all I don’t want.

Am I looking for a playmate? I don’t want to be a mother I hate mountaineering, and life without Zaras seems like an episode of “The Last of Us”? Well, I already have a lot of things I want to know on whom to bet and with whom not. I still believe that it is impossible to find a partner à la carte, but if people believe in the power of showing love, the tactics of attracting what we want with positive thoughts, emotions and visuals, then I will consider throwing myself next to Mr. Wonderful life and start asking

Date or couple?

I think when you’ve just ended a relationship, jumping into another one isn’t healthy. (damn duel won’t be over in ten minutes) but important thing is to explain to dating what you want. This trend is called “hard” and is not to beat around the bush about what is and isn’t wanted in a relationship to avoid the misunderstandings that can arise when starting romantic relationships, although I must admit that to have this type of conversation you need to be around with the same person a certain number of times, which is not so easy.

What I managed to work out over time, except huge mala leche (with lactose), you instinctively know when someone won’t call you if they tell you they will. “I’ll let you know on Thursday to see how we’re doing” is not a phrase that necessarily needs to be on Google Calendar because as I sang Nuria Fergó (am I quoting Nuria Fergó?), “small words are carried by the wind”, and finally, the certainty that what they tell you will also happen. We would have to go through life lie detector, and I am surprised that “Black Mirror” did not include this idea in any of its plots, which by the way are less and less dystopian, because the world is getting darker at such a pace that the next season could just . electoral debate to be used…

The best thing about being single

The best thing about being single at 37 is this I’ve learned from the (huge) mistakes of the past that I’m so much more confident and that the moment I see my date/partner/future-stray Roll your eyes when I say something as if my comments were annoying, it’s time to run. this and what If you suspect your partner is setting you up, honey, it’s possible that he is. Trust me!

Finally, I have to say this this is the best time to be single because I don’t know if it’s because of climate change or because of it aspartame (let’s not open that melon which worries me more than being single) but so many couples are breaking up lately that I’m (ridiculously) hoping that Joe Manganiello and Harry Styles They can be loose on Tinder. I know they would Stripe, which is the Tinder of celebrities but dreaming is free, Raya is not.