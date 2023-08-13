The men Megan Fox might talk about in her collection of poetry

On November 7, the actress will release a book in which she will reveal “the secrets of some men.” “My body hurts from wearing his sins,” he commented.

This summer, Megan Fox (37) became the protagonist of numerous controversies. For example, two months ago, a Republican accused her of “forcing her sons to wear women’s clothes,” and three weeks ago, attacked at the fair while on a date with his partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. However, none of these disputes compare to the bomb that the actress intends to set off now. And the fact is that this Tuesday, the celebrity announced that she would publish a curious autobiography.

Near Pretty boys are venomous. A book of 70 “heartbreaking” verses, which will be released on November 7 and promises to leave no one indifferent. “These verses were written in an attempt to eradicate the disease that has taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my whole life keeping secrets some men. And my body aches from the weight of their sins. My freedom lives on these pages,” he explained in a statement.

“I hope my words can inspire others to find happiness and self-awareness by using your voice to illuminate what has been buriedbut not forgotten in the dark,” he commented on his debut book, which publisher Simon & Schuster says will be “one of the most delightfully compelling and captivating that will be read throughout the year.The Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan Fox shows her darkest side and her most vicious humor. Nothing is saved,” they say.

But what could the American be talking about? According to numerous publications, your first goal might be her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom he had a temporary relationship for 16 years. Fox and Green met on the show. Hope Vera in 2004, and a few weeks later they began a relationship. According to both between them everything happened very quickly and in 2006 they got engaged. However, they did not reach the altar. Three years later they broke up. But a few months later they renewed their commitment.

The couple finally got married in June 2010. celebrity He claimed to feel “better than ever”. “Marrying him was the best thing I ever did, I married my best friend. very lucky to have it every day with me, he is my protector” said People, about the man who in September 2012 became the father of her first child named Noah. A year later, the artist confirmed that I would be a mother again and in February 2014, she had her second child, Bogdi.

In August 2015, the Greens had a new crisis and they fell apart. Despite this, they continued to see each other from time to time and Megan got pregnant again. As a result, in June 2016, the couple resumed their romance, and the celebrity gave birth to Journey River. But things got complicated again, and in May 2020 the marriage was annulled. Fox’s excuse? She felt better alone than with him.. At first, Green seemed to understand his ex-wife. But in November, Meghan revealed that they weren’t getting along.

“You’re intoxicated, fueling the story that I’m an absent mother,” she said on Instagram about her ex, the only boy she’s spoken badly about… Until now. Actually, Fox has always had good words about his conquests. Among them is her first boyfriend, Ben Leahy, with whom she was with from 2000 to 2003. “He was very sweet, beautiful, tall, with a perfect body and bold. i was totally in love him,” the star said. Devilish temptationTo rolling stonesin 2009.

Plus, Meghan always smiled when she mentioned yes. David Gallagher. Actor known for 7th Heaven, whom he dated between 2003 and 2004. Later, the celebrity would date a woman named Nikita. “I ended my courtship and decided to fall in love with a girl who worked at The Body Shop. I decided that I was going to make her love me too and I tried to create a relationship,” he said between laughter G.K.in 2008.

On the other hand, Fox had case with Shia LaBeouf. She never confirmed when this happened. However, the tabloids speculate that it was during the filming of the Transformers movie when the interpreter was separated from Green. Anyway, Megan has always said miracles from his co-star. “I liked it and I love it. I never tried to keep it a secret. I love the Shiites,” he said in a 2018 Watch what’s happening live with Andy Cohen.

After breaking up a tumultuous relationship with Greene, Fox began dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. They met in March 2020, confirmed their relationship in June and in January 2022 they got engaged. But things got complicated last summer after the singer admitted in a documentary that he was about to shoot himself while talking to his girlfriend on the phone. “I called Megan and told her ‘you’re not here for me’ and put a gun in my mouth,” he said.

In February 2023, Fox posted on Instagram that he “got a taste of dishonesty”, leading his fans to believe it. Machine Gun Kelly Was Wrong. Despite this, the translator denied this information and began therapy with her lover. What happened? Theoretically, their problems are solved and today they go hand in hand. In addition, the person responsible for bad things he supports his future wife in her literary project. “I’m proud of you,” he wrote on Instagram yesterday.