The mental face of glory

Following the sudden death of Euphoria actor Angus Cloud at the age of 25, the union was touched by a rumor that his death may have been suicide-related, as a statement his family released to confirm the news highlighted Angus’s struggles with mental health issues. health, which deteriorated after the loss of his father, whom he considered his best friend.

While it was his own mother, Lisa Cloud, who took to social media to deny that her son killed himself as he had many plans on the horizon, he did not rule out the possibility that it was an unintentional overdose that makes it once again in the industry. cases of addictions and mental health problems abound.







In recent years, these issues have gained a lot of urgency and attention in the hands of artists such as Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billy Eilish, Ed Sheeran and even Bruce Springsteen himself, who not only spoke openly about the battle, constantly faced such diseases such as bipolarity, depression and anxiety, but many of them have even decided to produce their own documentaries to treat them with the depth and seriousness they deserve, both for colleagues and for professionals such as clinical psychologists. Daniela Bernal is extremely helpful and important.

Having all these stars speak so openly helps destigmatize mental health and realize that we can all suffer from a disorder and it’s not a decision or a choice, however I can decide how I can deal with it. What they’re doing is to take away that social weight and myths like if you’re depressed it’s because you don’t want to do anything.



















For them to show themselves and accept themselves for who they are, taking off this mask of perfection and saying: there are times when I feel bad, that I don’t want to get out of bed, but I care about it and that it’s good if I go to psychologist, if I take some medicine, I don’t need to hide it or be ashamed, on the contrary, it’s good that you do it, it’s our responsibility, just like we take care of our physical, mental and emotional health, it’s also very important that we took care of him,” said Bernal in an interview for excelsior.

And the fact is that reflectors lying 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in front of these figures make us think that in such a perfect world where success and money abound, there should be no place for such problems, however, day by day the news about the Continuous Death of artists of various directions due to these ailments showed that fame and money do not guarantee good mental health and that this should be paramount in everyday life, not only for artists, but in general.

According to the expert, who also works with the Sin Depre Foundation, which aims to fight depression in Mexico, it’s true that these people are more likely to be stricken with this type of illness because, unlike any other person, they are self-absorbed. in a profession whose level of demand and excellence is utterly insatiable, causing many to fall into an inexhaustible spiral of demands and often no way out, causing the situation to consume them to the point where they feel like there is no solution anymore. .

We forget that at the end of the day they are still people with a life story and that sometimes, in addition to the same excessive demands from society, the media and industry, they are forced to show themselves to be perfect beings, and then they are not. they are entitled to an emotional downturn or an anxiety crisis because they have everything and it puts a lot of pressure on them.

So, if not being superstars, the therapy is basic, with all these burdens, well, all the more so since this is not only my story and how I feel about it, but all views and reflectors, and that is why therapeutic support in these numbers is very important “, he pointed out.

Singer Demi Lovato’s case was one of the most notorious, as the Cool for the Summer translator almost lost her life in 2018 due to an overdose that caused her to suffer three heart attacks and a stroke, the incident led her to tell her story in a mini TV series Dancing with the Devil: “Every time you suppress a part of your soul, it just spills out. I have crossed a line that I have never crossed,” the 30-year-old singer says in the trailer for her title.

Gomez, who was her best friend as a teenager, after they both split credits on The Barney Show and His Friends, also decided to launch her own play in 2022, a production she called My Mind and Me where she talks about her diagnosis of lupus. and his battles with depression and anxiety.

(The thought) that I’m not good enough has haunted me since childhood, ”the singer shares as part of the story.

Before Gomez, it was Eilish, who, under her documentary Billie Eilish: The World is a Little Blurred, showed her most intimate side when, at the age of 17, she became one of the most popular superstars of the moment, and what pressure this created in her. She later revealed that she had suicidal thoughts around this time, which led her to consider throwing herself out of a hotel window in Berlin.

I felt so miserable that year, I really was, I felt a lack of grace and I didn’t think I would ever be happy again. I don’t mean to sound so pessimistic, but I honestly didn’t think I’d make it to 17,” he said during an interview.

The singer shared that she has dealt with issues related to depression and anxiety since she was 13, which even caused her to hurt herself, in addition to being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome since childhood.

However, he got through it all thanks to the support of his family and attending therapy, which is why his dark episode turned into his “All I Wanted” success.

The issue has not only affected women, and little by little, male artists such as Duff McKagan and Ed Sheeran have also begun to speak openly about their disorders so that their story can help those who are going through a similar situation.

The most recent of these was McKagan, the bassist of Guns N’ Roses, who opened up about his mental health struggles in May of this year, sharing a letter to his fans in which he explained that he was dealing with various mental disorders that even caused him anxiety attacks. and brought it to the limit, which was exacerbated during the pandemic.

My panic attacks transmuted and brought a darkness that seems to come out of nowhere and can be really terrifying,” he admitted in a letter published as part of the release of his song This Is The Song, where he translated all his fears. .

The 59-year-old musician also said that in these cases, music was his best antidote.

I wrote this song in the middle of a panic attack, I couldn’t breathe or see, but luckily I found my guitar as a refuge. For those who have never experienced something like this, consider yourself lucky, for those who understand what I’m talking about: you are not alone!

Ed Sheeran also went to a documentary to open up, and what was originally meant to capture his creative process in the studio turned into an intimate piece in which he talked about two moments that marked his life forever: the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards in 2022. and his wife Cherry Seaborn’s cancer diagnosis.

Both situations were so painful for him that in numerous interviews he admitted that “he no longer has the will to live.”

You’re drowning in all these waves and you’re just stuck in something you can’t get out of,” he shared with Rolling Stone, admitting that the feeling made him feel ashamed and selfish, especially as a father of two. girls, and that it was his wife who convinced him to go to therapy.

Where I come from nobody really talks about their emotions, people in London think they very rarely see a therapist but now I think it helps a lot to be able to talk to someone without feeling judged or guilty because I have a privileged life. my friends have always seen that my problems aren’t that bad, but it’s not that when you go to therapy, there’s a button that you press and it automatically makes you feel good, (depression) is something that will always be there, and that you need to learn how to manage,” explained the singer, who also revealed that in this oversight he resorted to alcohol, and it was Seaborn who informed him of this.

It was in 2013 when October 10th was declared World Mental Health Day, precisely to draw the attention of the world to this issue that artists and ordinary people face every day.

Other luminaries who have shared their struggles with mental health:

Adele.

Ariana Grande.

Sophie Turner.

Julie Andrews.

Justin Bieber.

Katy Perry.

Children’s cudie.

Lady Gaga.

Lizzo.

Miley Cyrus.

Shawn Mendes.

Zane Malik.

Zendaya.

Rick Springfield.

Pink.

James Blake.

Bruce Springsteen.

