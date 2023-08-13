The millionaire salary that Zendaya received for her film for people over 18

Zendaya returns to the big screen in 2023. After last year, we could only enjoy his acting talent with a show of strength in episodes. Euphoria, At the end of the summer we will have a young American actress. two most anticipated films this is from the season: rivals And Dune: Part Two, sci-fi diptych conclusion Denis Villeneuve.

But back to rivals, it will come sooner In particular, 15 September is the premiere date chosen in Spain for the launch of the new film. Luca Guadagnino which starred Zendaya together Josh O’Connor (Land of God, Crown) And Mike Faist (West Side Story) whose first promotion has already made a splash on the networks painful

More precisely, one of the images of the trinity that the heroes of the film collect. rivals tells the story of a turbulent love triangle set against the backdrop of world-class tennis. A player (Zendaya) who is coaching her husband (Faist) enters a low-level competition with her ex-boyfriend (O’Connor), and sexual tension is inevitable throughout the event.

Script signed Justin Kuritzkes and was saved from Blacklist 2021, the famous list of the most valuable screenplays in Hollywood, but no one has yet been found to produce them. The film has age rating for 18+ for sex scenes and foul language.

How much did Zendaya make from Rivals?

As published in Washer (by using Hollywood Reporter) Zendaya Award for participation in rivals was over 10 million dollars (approximately 9.163 million euros). The film is a production Amy Pascal through her company Pascal Pictures, and Zendaya herself is also a producer along with Guadagnino himself.

Among the top-level talents called upon rivals also stand out Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross responsible for the soundtrack, or Thai cinematographer Syombhu Mukdeeprom, familiar to Apichatpong Weerasethakul with whom Guadagnino previously worked in call me by your name And I sighed.

The Italian director is also planning to reprise with Kuritzkes one of his upcoming films: the adaptation queer, short novel about William S. Burroughs, whose script would be signed by the screenwriter and could count on Daniel Craig like the main character.

