The most expensive tastes of Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo that will leave you speechless

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo They are one of the most media couples in the world. Both are followed by millions of people through social networks, where they very actively publishes the content of his life. In the past few hours, a woman from Murcia has shown subscribers her latest luxury purchase.

businesswoman wears a Jacob & Co watch. in my latest Instagram post. This is a product of one of the favorite brands of Cristiano, who is also an ambassador. This luxurious set cost the family more than 100,000 euros and in one of 101 made copies.

The celebrity confirmed that This is a gift that her children received with her, yes, under the supervision of a Portuguese footballer. If anything characterizes the Spaniard, it is her taste for luxury. Since he started his career as an influencer, we have been able to see some of his most exclusive work.

Cristiano and Georgina spend millions of euros on luxury accessories

In their home, on a yacht or private jet, the couple It boasts completely exclusive items that only a few have access to. While the Portuguese has an exclusive collection of cars, Georgina prefers jewelry and bags. You can often see her wearing accessories worth millions of euros.

Dior, Versace, Gucci… one of the favorite brands of the main character of the reality show “I’m Georgina.” In fact, both also purchase exclusive items for their children. Cristiano Ronaldo is also not far behind, and although cars are his passion, he also has an extraordinary collection of luxury watches.

Considering all the property of the couple, his legacy is absolutely incalculable, Well, many of the items they keep in their boxes and closets, They are revalued over the years due to exclusivity. A great example is the last watch that Georgina showed, of which there are only 101 pieces.

Find out what expensive tastes a businesswoman and a football player have Just take a look at their Instagram accounts. Both share content daily where you can see some of the many parts they have in their collection.

