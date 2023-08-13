The most talked about videos on Twitter: what are they and why are they trending?

List of productions with the greatest impact on the Twitter community (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

With over 300 million users, Twitter It has become one of the favorite social networks of Internet users who perceive this platform as a way to reach the most commented, current or important facts, which is why the entertainment industry also finds here popularity meter.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max are aware of the impact Twitter can have, so try to position their series and movies in popular topics attract the interest of more users who can play productions and join the conversation.

Although in the new digital age it is easy to get lost among so many novelties and 65 million tweets are written every dayTwitter trends – which will always be characterized by the use of famous hashtags – can be a guide to what titles are trending.

Here are the most talked about videos of the day on Twitter:

1. Spider-Man: Traversing the Multiverse

Mentions: 7840

Miles Morales returns in an epic adventure that will take Brooklyn’s friendly neighbor Spider-Man across the Multiverse to team up with Gwen Stacy and the new Spider-People team to take on a villain far more powerful than anyone they’ve ever known. before.

2.Oppenheimer

Mentions: 5422

A film about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role as the inventor of the atomic bomb. Based on “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

3. Suck

Mentions: 343

Álex is a teenager who went to visit his family in Mexico. He finds a chupacabra puppy in his grandfather’s shed and they become friends. To save this mythical creature, Álex and his cousins ​​embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

4. Kraven the Hunter

Mentions: 342

Sergei Kravinov is a big game hunter who ingests a magical serum that grants him superhuman abilities and extends his life.

5. Super Mario Bros. Movie

Mentions: 337

While working on an underground fault, Brooklyn plumber Mario and his brother Luigi travel through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario must embark on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the help of Toad’s local mushroom and some of the fighting skills of Mushroom Kingdom’s leading warrior Princess Peach, Mario discovers all the power within himself.

6.Titanic

Mentions: 312

While working to recover the remains of the famous Titanic, an elderly North American woman contacts an expedition to go to a floating platform installed in the North Sea to help “in situ” recover her memories. Thanks to it, we will relive the events that marked the most famous catastrophe of the twentieth century: the sinking of the most luxurious ocean liner in the world, the most sophisticated machine of its time, considered unsinkable, which sank in the icy waters of the Atlantic in April 1912, taking with it the lives of fifteen hundred people, more than half transitions. There is room for more than tragedy in the old woman’s memories, a love story she experienced with a young third-class passenger, an amateur painter who won a ticket in a card game in a tavern in Southampton.

7. Shazam!

Mentions: 204

We all have a superhero in us, it just takes a little magic to bring it out. When Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster kid who grew up on the streets, shouts the word “SHAZAM!” courtesy of an ancient wizard, he becomes the adult superhero Shazam. In a muscular and divine body, Shazam hides the heart of a child. But the best part is that in this adult version he manages to do everything any teenager with superpowers would like: play with them! Fly? Do you have X-ray vision? Shoot lightning with your hands? Skip the social exam? Shazam will test his limits with the unconsciousness of a child. But he will need to master these powers quickly to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

8th assumption

Mentions: 170

Armed with only one word, Tenet, the hero must fight for the survival of the entire world and avoid World War III in a tale of international espionage. The mission will progress outside of real time. It’s not time travel, it’s an investment.

9. Charm

Mentions: 147

“Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in a bustling town in the mountains of Colombia, hidden in “Encanto”. Charm Magic has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to healing powers. Everyone except Mirabel, who wants to be as special as the rest of her family. But when the magic surrounding the Spell is threatened, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any special gift, may be her unique family’s only hope.

10. Creator

Mentions: 136

A post-apocalyptic thriller about a future affected by the war between humans and artificial intelligence.

Illustrative image of the Twitter logo (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Although Twitter was called SMS from the Internet for their messages, which allow a maximum of 280 characters (originally 140 characters), this is not the only thing to which the success of the Blue Bird network is attributed, but also trends (trends).

It was in 2008 when the platform launched this tool and company co-founder Jack Dorsey described it as “morning information evolution”because while earlier a person was aware of the most important news by reading newspapers or watching the morning news, now a trend blog gave Twitter users a glimpse of what was considered important at the time.

With that first look, a path was formed that allowed them to “explore” a particular topic, not only getting to know the opinions of others, but also taking part in the conversation.

It is now possible to observe trends or thematic trends at national and global level.

According to the Twitter page, trends are determined by an algorithm By default, they are personalized based on the accounts you follow, your interests, and your location. This algorithm identifies topics that are trending at the moment, rather than those that have been trending for a while or on a daily basis, to help you discover the latest topics covered.

They also became popular topics amplifier civil complaints around the world, such as the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements.

House of the Dragon was one of the most watched series of 2022. (HBO)

With the appearance various streaming platforms now the number of new series and movies to enjoy each week is greater and among this accumulation there are several titles that They stand out more than othersmonopolizing conversations between Internet users.

According to “A Year in Search”, Google’s annual summary for 2022, the most discussed and searched movie of the year was Thor: Love and Thunderfrom the Marvel Universe, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

He’s second on the list Black Adam, an action-adventure film that managed to unite Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill; in the third tier there was a production in which Tom Cruise participated, Top Gun: Maverickfollowed by Robert Pattinson’s Batman and the animated film Charm.

The last five items they were Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Jurassic World Dominion, KGF: Chapter 2; Uncharted and Morbius.

Regarding the seriesthe two most searched titles of the year were HBO productions Euphoriafollowed by Dragon House; The Disney Plus series Moon Night ranked third.

The Netflix series The Watcher came in fourth, followed by the Netflix series Inventing Anna; in sixth place was the Dahmer series; and then Boys.

In eighth place, the apocalyptic series from South Korea, We’re all dead; The Boys remained in the ninth step; finally, a successful adaptation of a book for young people was ranked 10th heartbreaker.

READ ON:

More news

The most popular movies and series on Netflix

The most talked about movies and series on Twitter

Other Streaming Rankings