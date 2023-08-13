The new Barbie, which will be released thanks to the film Margot Robbie

Ever since the Barbie boom began after the premiere of the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the popular doll has not ceased to occupy the main headlines of the tabloids. She’s going strong again this time because Mattel recently announced that Kate McKinnon’s character will have her own doll.. “He’s based on the Barbie that I think we all had, that you cut her hair and burned her clothes and painted,” Kate McKinnon admitted a few months ago of her now favorite character in director Greta Gerwig’s film compiled by Oh lala . on your website.

What will be the new Mattel doll?

After the global success of the feature film, which is already close to a billion dollars, Mattel has put up for sale a long-awaited doll that marks an important moment in the story: Weird Barbie. The doll is available on Mattel’s website as the company does not intend to sell it in its physical stores. This new proposal is characterized by the fact that, just like the heroine of the film, she is dressed in a bright pink dress with colorful illustrations and puffy sleeves, as well as green snakeskin boots. He also has short blonde hair and a face pattern.

The Weird Barbie character is a doll personalized by its owner. His hair was cut, his clothes and drawings on his face were burned. This is a doll depicting Barbies that have suffered scratches and haircuts from their owners. The figurine will make a great addition to any Barbie fan’s collection. In addition, his creation matches the designer Javier Meabe. It is worth noting that it comes with excellent collectible packaging from the film.

Barbie, loud blockbuster

The Barbie Movie was released on July 21, 2023 and was a box office success. The film grossed over $1 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. The film received positive reviews, with many critics praising the performances of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Sima Liu and America Ferrera. The film was also a commercial success, with over 100 million Barbie dolls sold since its release.

Let’s remember that this doll belongs to one of the most recognizable brands in the world and has a loyal following. The movie was able to capitalize on the success of Barbie and created a movie that is fun, exciting and inspiring for girls of all ages.. Previous Barbie films have tended to be fantasy films in which Barbie has appeared in magical worlds. The current film, on the other hand, presents the doll as an adult woman who works and lives in the real world, showing that these dolls can be strong characters and that they can be the protagonists of their own stories.