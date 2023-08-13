The new powerful couple in Hollywood?

When it comes to Harry Styles’ romantic intricacies, the whole world – and we’re here in the pages of Xmag – can’t get enough.

Pop sensation Harry Styles’ dating history includes a slew of brilliant, beautiful, and very famous women, from Olivia Wilde and Taylor Swift to Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner. And now, it looks like Harry has hit it big again, having been spotted with one of Hollywood’s most promising rising stars: Taylor Russell.

Last week at the National Theater in London, following Taylor’s final performance in Lucy Prebble’s acclaimed play The Effect, the alleged lovers were caught embracing with laughter and smiles.. While it’s wise not to jump to conclusions based on some low-quality paparazzi images, they definitely seem to have shared an intimate moment. Plus, we can’t miss the exceptional outfits they wore: Taylor opted for a brown strapless dress paired with an ultra-chic hooded coat, both from The Row. For his part, Harry radiated rock star energy in a baggy suit, white graphic tee and Vans Old Skool sneakers.

A marriage made in fashion heaven, the couple is as stylish as they are undeniably sexy.

In a whirlwind of speculation, this combination of fashion and romance seems to have been orchestrated divinely. Both stars are known for their unique personal style and for being top figures in the fashion industry. Harry has long been the muse of designers such as Alessandro Michele, especially during Michele’s tenure as creative director of Gucci. For her part, Taylor, Loewe’s global brand ambassador, has an innate talent for finding archival fashion jewellery. In a previous interview with Vogue, he shared: “I invest in vintage retailers and love Prada, Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons and the Tom Ford era at Gucci.”

When this hot duo finally makes their red carpet debut, brace yourself for a social media storm and a series of real-life upheavals. Stay tuned for updates on Harry and Taylor (Hailor? Tarry…?). Without a doubt, we will be keeping a close eye on each chapter of this exciting story. At Xmag, we’ll keep you updated.