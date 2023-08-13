‘The next (world) belongs to us’: Shakira proudly dedicates a message to the Colombian women’s team.

The Colombian women’s team lost 2-1 to England in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup. putting an end to the historical participation of the “tricolor”, who came to this instance for the first time and dreamed of reaching the final.

Lacey Santos made the coffeemakers’ dream come true by opening the scoring in the 44th minute. a kick from the edge of the area, which “hung” the English goalkeeper Mary Earps; however, England equalized thanks to Lauren Hemp after an error by goalkeeper Catalina Perez.who released the ball into a small area.

Leonas returned to 63 points thanks to a shot from Alessia Russo. who took advantage of the leakage of the ball between the Colombian defense, leaving concrete numbers. Now the British will play in the semi-finals with Australia, who knocked out France on penalties, and Colombians return home with their heads held high for their participation.

Several Colombian and international figures have reacted to this historic Colombian participation in the Women’s World Cup.from President Gustavo Petro to journalists like Tito Puccitti or footballers like Radamel Falcao Garcia.

One of those who also praised those led by coach Nelson Abadia was renowned singer Shakira.who through his account X (formerly Twitter) showed the pride these footballers made him feel.

“For the first time in history, we reached the quarterfinals. Thank you Columbia for the joy and for making us feel so proud.”Barranquillera wrote, adding that the next World Cup “will be ours.”

His publication has already gained more than 6,000 likes, hundreds of reposts and many comments in support of the Colombian national team for participating: “He gave everything on the field and taught us what it means to play in a T-shirt and national team with love, thank you”, “Thanks to Sheki for such recognition of these brave and boar women. Like you”, “The goal was not achieved, but they left the name of Colombia high” and others.