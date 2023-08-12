The number of people with three or more social deprivations increased by 7.1 million over four years; health and education, far behind

Surrounded by bodyguards, he boards a van after speaking at the Anderson School in the city of Quito. Suddenly, a burst of gunshots is heard.

This is what the video showing the moment of the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio this Wednesday shows.

As soon as the news of the death of the journalist-turned-politician became known, the current President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, said: “Organized crime has come a long way”.

Although the investigation has just begun, there are ample grounds to suspect that this crime, the latest in a series of violent acts that tarnished the August 20 early presidential election campaign, was carried out by one of the powerful organizations of criminal gangs operating on the territory of the South American country.

Getty Images The assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio is the latest in a series of acts of violence that have marred the electoral campaign in Ecuador.

This Thursday afternoon, the Ecuadorian authorities confirmed that The murder suspect, who died in police custody, was a Colombian citizen.as well as six men arrested in connection with this crime.

Also this Thursday, President Lasso said that he had asked the FBI to cooperate in solving the murder and that US agency officials would arrive in his country in the next few hours.

There is evidence that this murder was committed organization with many long tentaclesinside and outside of Ecuador.

On the one hand, the incident took place in the capital, far from the coastal regions of the country, which were considered the main centers of activity of criminal groups and the place of their activity. On the other hand, the attack took place despite the fact that the candidate was heavily guarded.

President Lasso himself heightened suspicion in a speech he addressed the country on Wednesday evening.

“This is a political crime that is acquiring terrorist character“confirmed the President from the Presidential Palace of Carondele.

“We have no doubt that this assassination is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” he added, assuring: “We are not going to give power and democratic institutions to organized crime.“.

Getty Images Last April, Ecuadorian authorities began classifying organized crime groups operating in the country as “terrorists.”

more than criminals

Lasso’s scathing statement is not only the result of the unrest caused by this event, but also part of the position that his administration takes on criminal gangs.

Last April, the Ecuadorian government officially declared criminal organizations linked to Mexican and Colombian drug cartels and other international criminal groups.

The decision was made by the Council of State and Public Security (Cosepe), which concluded that the gangs are a threat that “attacks the structural elements of the state and therefore its inherent security,” Ecuadorian Public Security Minister Wagner Bravo said. .

The declaration sought to facilitate the involvement of the armed forces in the fight against these groups. This, without having to dictate measures such as emergencies.

Although the authorities did not specify which gangs they considered terrorists, within a few days the local press began compiling lists that included the names up to 20 organizations.

Below, the BBC provides details on the three most important organizations based on their expected membership, the impact of their activities and links to other transnational organisations.

Getty Images Despite the fact that the investigation into the murder of Villavicencio has barely begun, there are reasons to suspect gangs of this.

Wolves

This gang is considered the second largest in the country, as they are suspected of about 8000 members and also participated in several prison riots that killed more than 400 people in the country in 2022, according to InsightCrime.

This group was born as a splinter group from Los Choneros, which until recently was considered the most important criminal group in the South American country, media outlets specializing in the study of criminal violence in the region add.

Although initially limited to the mountainous and jungle regions of southern Ecuador, Los Lobos began to expand until they reached coastal Guayaquil.

Since 2016 the group and its allies provide arms and security for the Mexican Jalisco Nueva Generationación cartel.which controls part of the cocaine routes in Ecuador, assures the Ecuadorian newspaper Código Vidrio.

However, InsightCrime assures that this gang, along with the Chone Killers and Los Tiguerones, would form a new organization called Nueva Generación, which would carry out several attacks on the leaders and territories controlled by Los Choneros.

Although facilitating the drug trade and extorting from prisons are their main activities, in recent years they have found in illegal gold mining is another source of income. Thus, the local press claims that they levy a 10 percent tax on miners who work illegally in areas such as the jungles of Imbabura province in the north of the country.

Similarly, they are associated with the 48th Front, a dissident of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Getty Images Ecuadorian mega-gangs have turned prisons into their headquarters and lucrative market.

Choneros

At its peak, it had between 12,000 and 20,000 members and became the most important criminal organization in Ecuador.

He was born in the 90s in the city of Chon, in the coastal province of Manabi; and thence it spread to Manta and other places on the Pacific coast.

Authorities initially identified it as an armed wing of a Colombian cartel that sought to control shipping routes to Mexico and the United States. But He will also have connections with FARC dissidents, whom they will help smuggle cocaine out of Colombia.This is reported by the Ecuadorian media.

However, in recent years, Los Choneros has been associated with Mexican criminal organizations.

“The Los Choneros megagroup is linked to the Sinaloa cartel”Colonel Mario Pazminho, former director of Ecuadorian military intelligence and now a security and defense analyst, assured the Spanish press in 2021.

However, over time, the organization developed and found its business in prisons. So he gained control of several prisons, whose members not only took over the micro-trafficking of drugs, but also extorted money from inmates and organized kidnappingsReported by InsightCrime.

The authorities estimate that the illegal operations they carry out in prisons bring such an organization a profit of about US$120 million per year.

Getty Images President Lasso called the assassination of Villavicencio “a political crime of a terrorist nature.”

Other investigative journalism confirms that criminal organizations such as the Albanian mafia also operate in Ecuador and that they have or have had ties to Los Choneros.

However, the death and capture of several of his leaders, as well as the divisions caused by disputes over the succession to the throne, weakened him in recent years, a situation that his rivals took advantage of to strike at him.

“Mega gangs must establish territorial control, and they do it with fire and blood”Mario Pazminho added to explain the spate of violence in and out of prisons that the country has experienced in recent years.

From January to June of this year, 3513 murders were registered in Ecuador, i.e. 58% growth compared to 2022Recently, the police reported.

The security agency estimates that if this trend continues, the homicide rate will rise from 20 to 40 per 100,000 inhabitants, making the country the most violent in the region.

The authorities claim that most of these crimes are the product of criminal groups.

Getty Images Moments of despair and fear were experienced in the vicinity of the school where the candidate was killed.

alligators

According to information provided by InsightCrime, this organization was born in the prisons of Guayaquil. operating for at least ten yearsallowing his killers to eliminate members and leaders of other large organizations.

However, at some point, he began to dispute territory with Los Choneros and confront them.

Los Lagartos is credited with such notorious crimes as the murder of actor and TV presenter Efrain Ruales, which happened in 2021.

Today, the gang is present in 35 prisons across the country. and it would be another one of the culprits in the bloody riots that have taken place in recent years.

Despite all the measures taken by the authorities, the rise of the Ecuadorian criminal mega-gangs seems to have no end and there are those who assure that they are on the way to becoming cartels.

“Los Choneros, Los Lobos and even other smaller organizations such as Los Tiguerones and Chone Killers are no longer just armed units in charge of cargo security, but offer express services for large Mexican and Balkan cartels (especially for Albanians). They already control internal routes from borders to ports.”, said an Ecuadorian official investigating the evolution of these criminal groups into the digital newspaper Primicias.

Ecuador’s location between Colombia and Peru, the world’s two largest drug producers, along with factors such as institutional weakness and economic inequality, have made the country fertile ground for organized crime.

