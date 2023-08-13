The Patriots of Mexico opened a network south of CDMX.

School pats mexico with the approval NFL New England Patriots Grand Opening a field south of the nation’s capital, where all the categories integrated into its academy will be able to face their rivals in their respective leagues, such as OFAMO, where the main team He is the reigning two-time champion.

Latest generation synthetic grass mesh, and painted in traditional blue and red colors. the franchise that made Tom Brady shine.

HAS REGULATORY MEASURES

It also has regulatory measures suitable for professional level playing as well as lighting must play at night in Coapé.

“We have been working with the project for three years and have already won 19 championships in 24 categories. Due to success, we had to expand. Field sizes, poles, light, absolutely everything is regulated”commented ESTO coach Hector Gonzalez, better known as “Frankie” in the American Football Association in Mexico.

The event was attended by most male and female players and cheerleaders, Patriotas NE official fan club in Mexico, players from Mexico’s Professional Football League (LFA) as well as actresses Jessica Segura, Camila Rivas and Natalia Alcocer as godmothers in charge of cutting the bar.

The new field is added to the main one, which they also have in Coapé, but the expansion will not end there as they will presumably be looking to open the first branch of Pats México. outside the capital, in Morelos, although these plans are still at a very early stage.

“It’s best to get approved from the original New England franchisefrom Boston we are supported and very welcome to grow as a project,” said the coach.

