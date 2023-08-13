The pearl of Tenerife in Cardiff

His name is Lucas Howard-Machado, British paternal and maternal grandparents from Tenerife, who is making a splash in the sport of his land, Wales, not only as a footballer – he plays in Cardiff’s youth divisions – but as a sprinter. They claim that he has a speed similar to that of Gareth Bale, who is the idol of all Welsh football fans. Lucas is watched by big teams but I know he would like to play in Spain in the future and that he is a budding star who ‘wins it all’ at school championships. Let’s hope the same thing doesn’t happen to Lucas like Pedri who excelled in football in Tenerife was taken by UD Las Palmas and then by FC Barcelona and I think Tete didn’t get a dime. This red-haired boy is a bullet in the playgrounds as well as in athletics, and it seems to me that at the moment, as happened with Bale, he does not play golf, although everything will work out. I’m going to ask Paulino Rivero, who I’ll be interviewing soon, to send an observer to Wales because this boy can’t escape talking about the future with Tenerife aspiring to be a big team. The football player spent the holidays with his parents in Puerto de la Cruz, at the house of his grandparents, and returned to Cardiff to continue his studies and play football. At twelve you can already know when someone is going to succeed and Lucas is on his way to becoming a star, another gem of Tenerife football. In addition, he is an excellent student; He has a sister and loves to come with his parents to the Canary Islands and spend time with his grandparents, Jorge and Rosario.