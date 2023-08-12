the pink phenomenon doesn’t seem to end

B.Arby continues to be a goldmine at the box office. Greta Gerwig’s film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling grossed a billion dollars at the worldwide box office., that is, multiple entries. In terms of direction, This is the first time in history that a feature film directed by a woman has reached such a round number..

Besides, managed to raise funds in just 17 dayswhich replaces the Warner Bros. films. from the second part ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ (2011), a film directed by David Yates that concluded the historical saga of J.K. Rowling. The sign, erected twelve years ago, seemed unthinkable to be beaten until the “Barbie” phenomenon came along to put an end to it.

Aiming for a one-year record for The Super Mario Bros. movie»

Only 52 films have managed to reach this $1,000 million figure.collectedwhich is an impressive amount, but Barbie arrived in just two weeks. Regardless, the record for any movie to reach that figure is far away: Avengers: Endgame.it took five days to reach some unique and impressive figures.

The film will be released next fall on HBO Max streaming platforms.. This 2023 world record still belongs to “Super Mario Bros. Movie”, a story made into a movie by one of the most classic video games in history. However, it seems like a matter of time before Barbie surpasses the feature film, which features Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black providing their voices. They talked about it a possible sequel to the popular Mattel doll movie, but that won’t be possible until at least 2026.. The second part will have to wait a few years.