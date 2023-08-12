The Proust Questionnaire: The TV Boom

very young Marcel Proust, in his answers to the questionnaire that was to bear his name, he showed precocious ingenuity; Among the most memorable was her saying that her favorite quality in a man is “feminine grace” or her idea of ​​happiness: “I’m afraid I’m not big enough, I dare not say it, I’m afraid I’ll ruin it if I say it.” . In the eyes of the French media, not only the novelist’s ingenuity, but the format itself drove people crazy. Within a few years, the questionnaire became the standard in European gossip magazines.

But really a huge success the Proust Questionnaire It was accompanied by Bernard Pivot’s “Apostrophes” and “Bouillon de Culture”, arguably the most successful television programs devoted to literature in history. Luminaries such as Vladimir Nabokov, Charles Bukowski (who was famous for getting drunk to the point of impertinence) and Umberto Eco passed through the forum. Among the most imaginative answers were those of the Italian semiotician: “What’s your favorite sound? ―Silence ―What’s the sound you hate? “Sometimes silence.

The audience of these dialogues would be something unusual and a phenomenon that has not been repeated in the sphere of culture. At its peak, Pivot attracted around 6 million viewers, making it the inevitable guardian of France’s lucrative book market. Sales of interlocutors increased by several thousand copies.

The so-called “Pivot effect” has made some authors suspicious, including recent Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux: “Shouldn’t a writer be ‘situated’ in all spheres – social, economic, linguistic, artistic – and not just on the top-seller list?” Régis Debray went so far as to accuse the journalist of being a media dictator in the publishing industry.

Despite the controversy, “Apostrophes” made its way across the Atlantic and aired on cable television in Canada and the United States. Thus, acting coach James Lipton adopted the Pivot interview method. This was the beginning of “Inside the Actors Studio”, a talk show where various actors answer a revised version of the questionnaire. It is a space where the actor is treated as a kind of professor who shares his experiences with young aspirants.

Perhaps the quiz question that lends itself to the most memorable moments is the one with which the episode ends: “If paradise exists, what would you like to hear at heaven’s gate?” Jennifer Aniston replied, “Wow, I didn’t expect to see you here”; Dustin Hoffman, “Funny, You Don’t Look Jewish”; Anthony Hopkins, “Hey, I Told You!”; and Robin Williams: “You have tickets in the front row, the concert starts at five, Mozart opens, then Elvis, and finally you pick the next one.”

The success of the adaptation was no stranger to Pivot and invited the American to one of its final chapters. The relationship between the two presenters has always been respectful and remained friendly until Lipton’s death in 2020.

Under this impetus, the Proust Questionnaire appeared in the written media around the world; However, his most famous version would have to be an interview adapted by Vanity Fair magazine in 1993. The format had become widespread in the field of show, but the elegance with which interlocutors indulged in acrimony would no longer distinguish between high and low culture.