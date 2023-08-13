The rematch is called the European Super Cup.

A day of bitter hangover at Sevilla after losing their league debut to Valencia full of guys kicked out of their subsidiary due to strict economic necessity. It was a day when many questions were asked at Sevilla, from José Castro and José María del Nido Carrasco, the two permanent members of the trio responsible for the last planning, to coach José Luis Mendilibar, including the top athlete, Victor Horta, who replaced Monci, managed , for better or worse, for the most part of the current lineup.

It was a somewhat strange day, especially when the Basque manager himself admitted at a press conference after losing the championship that, playing in this way, it was impossible to have the slightest chance of surprising the almighty Manchester City in that European Super Cup final. is the calendar holding up? Of course, as is logical, Mendilibar did not hide the hope for a change in his. City can beat us, but I don’t think we will play like we do in this game,” said the veteran coach.









The head of this “Seville” did not hide his dissatisfaction with the style of play of his team. His idea of ​​football has nothing to do with what was seen on Friday at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, who were a team without physique and with great frugality when it came to moving the ball, as well as recovering it when they lost his. It should be borne in mind that the midfield formed by Mendilibar lacked strength, also due to the age of Fernando and Rakitic, who saw themselves as clearly underdogs in coming and going.

The manager’s management of resources was not the best either, because, with the exception of the case of Juanlu, the unknown Jesus Navas, who practically did not double in attack for most of the match, the other three players included in the squad could not have performed worse. From Gattoni, without a doubt, the most notable, to Djibril Sow himself, two League debutants and even Oliver Torres, who did almost nothing and even played a negative role in the first goal of the Valencians.

The current events at Sevilla make us turn this page of the calendar with appropriate disappointment and look to Wednesday’s meeting in Athens against Manchester City. One of the great figures of the English giant Pep Guardiola cannot be, as the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne is mandatory due to injury. But the arsenal of the city dweller is such that they should not be too bored either. Also in the first win over Burnley (0-3) you could see a stern reprimand from the Spanish coach Haaland at half-time, which even made Guardiola feel so embarrassed that he wanted to cover the camera broadcasting the television signal.

It will be a strange week because, as Mendilibar said on the eve of the match against Valencia, the squad is still too fixated on stakes, meaning the manager does not even know what players he can count on. September 1st and he limits himself to work with what you have at your disposal. It is clear that the work in the offices is much slower than we would like, and the club is unable to mitigate the salary that is too high even for training.

Specifically, a week has passed, and not a single exit movement has been formalized, either logically or initially, since the premise is that the extremely expensive squad of football players should be reduced. There are a lot of rumors and very quickly it is said that Tecatito Corona is going to join the Rayados de Monterrey; Idrissi to Saudi Arabia or return to Feyenoord, whom he helped to become Eredivisie champions; Oscar Alaves; Augustinsson and Delaney are almost in the same package – to Anderlecht or Copenhagen; and not a word is said about the little gift named Yanuzai…

With the already official departures of homegrown players Ivan Romero and Carlos Alvarez at the Levant, they are meant to take precedence when it comes to departures, but the days go by and the only thing that has been confirmed is Rekik’s departure for Al. Jazira from the United Arab Emirates, from Roni Lopez to Sporting Braga. Homegrown players José Ángel at Getafe and Luismi at Tenerife have also left, although these are already very minor operations. But the list does not end there, Papu Gomez or Montiel, to quote two very obvious cases, also have an open exit door.

In short, the instability is great and the loss to Valencia did nothing to calm those waters. And now, with almost no succession decision, comes the European Super Cup against Manchester City, something that should be a celebration for winning a seventh Europa League, but it can’t be used to lift the foot of the accelerator. Time is running out, and last year’s experience has already shown us what happens when the League starts so unstable.

Shortcomings of the style of play, according to the one who orders how to develop it, and excessive frugality on the part of the club, in general, when planning a 23-24 squad … Bitter ingredients in a cocktail so that it might taste good in Athens, but football there is football.