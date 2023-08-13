The rise and fall of Orlando Bloom: an actor destined to reign in Hollywood, who is tired of seeing himself on the screen | People

“And count on my bow. These are the only words that the elf Legolas speaks directly to Frodo Baggins during the nine hours of footage that makes up the film trilogy. Lord of the Rings. A short speech, but enough for the archer to play a vital role in saving Middle-earth and turn his interpreter, twenty years old with no camera experience, into a pretty sex symbol generational and global icon. His appearance was so dashing that he earned the nickname “The Errol Flynn of our time”. The sky was the limit for Orlando Bloom (Canterbury, 46), who, however, couldn’t – or didn’t want to – ever live up to the expectations of the 21st-century Hollywood benchmark that settled on his figure and saw the headlines about him migrate. to tabloid pages. Now, as it turns 20 years since the premiere of the first part Pirates of the Caribbean and from Return of the Kingthe undisputed pinnacle of his fame, the Brit returns to the screen ready for his new job to refresh the memory of all those who drank the winds to see the face of the billboard monopoly actor.

With a difficult mission to try to overtake on the left Barbiea sports drama so far unbeaten in the summer box office race. Grand Touring comes to Spanish cinemas to the satisfaction of fans of mythical video games and motorsports. Based on a true story, the film tells the story of a teenager who went from crack from console to professional pilot, and the character played by Bloom discovers and mentors a young man in his transition from driving to driving. This is the first opportunity for the translator to return to helm a big-budget production since reprising his role as Legolas for the fifth time in the saga of hobbit. Typical or not, the truth is that his attempts to act in films far from major franchises met with the usual rejection of the public and critics, and he himself decided to leave Hollywood to focus on his family life.

“He was tired of seeing me. I’m sick of seeing myself with all the hype that comes with these films. And inevitably, I think, you burn both for yourself and for the public, ”he admitted in 2020 in an interview with Hollywood Reporter. After a three-year marriage to renowned Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr, mother of his first child, 12-year-old Flynn, the Briton began dating pop star Katy Perry in 2016. “I always say that when he walks into a room, he brings this joy of life with him. She exudes a very happy and positive vibe and for me, who is a little more prone to depression, it’s good for me to be around her because it gets me a little out of my head,” the hit artist explained. I kissed a girl. Parents of a girl named Daisy in August 2020, the couple are still waiting for the right date to celebrate their wedding after the pandemic ruined their original plans. He made it clear that, having grown up without a biological father nearby, having his offspring as a child is a much more important priority than his importance in the industry. Today, along with Perry, they form one of the most media-watched couples in the Los Angeles hills, and each of their sentimental adventures causes rivers of ink to flow on secular sites. Last? The sobriety pact they signed together kept them from drinking alcohol for several months.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Wimbledon on July 5, 2023 in London. Karwai Tan (Wire image)

A risk-taker (he’s about to premiere a documentary series about extreme sports), a vegan advocate and eco-activist, despite being born in Canterbury, the core of the church in England, he’s been a Buddhist since he was 16. Speaking with Time, confirmed that at the beginning of his successful career in the mountains of Los Angeles, he was only a “semi-presence” and that without his faith he would never have survived in the industry: “Without the practice of Buddhism, he could easily go off the rails.” . But I changed the narrative in my head and now I feel like I can be the driver of my own train.” Appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, he visited Ukraine last March to visit a reception center for refugee children and meet with the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, where they discussed various humanitarian aid projects targeting children. At the meeting, he shared a note from his Buddhist mentor with the president: “His victory will be the victory of humanism, his defeat will be the defeat of hope. So you must win.”

Orlando Bloom with Miranda Kerr, while still a couple, at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California. John Kopaloff (FilmMagic)

In addition to starring in several action movies to spice up a TV evening after dinner, his latest work is the title role in a fantasy series. carnival row. Canceled after a second season, released just a few months ago on Prime Video, the fiction went unnoticed in the series and shows the difficulty many great movie icons face in finding a place outside of the millionaire action movie franchises that conceived them. the journal itself Forbes called Bloom “the first modern movie star” for his ability to be worth its weight in gold in an image that made him famous but commercially useless in almost any other work, and also suggested names such as Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans as potential victims of this syndrome. With an estimated net worth of €40 million, a few papers to remember, a stable relationship and two kids, it doesn’t look like he’s fallen off Olympus. Hollywood Go make Orlando Bloom sleep deprived. He has already warned: “I view my career as a marathon, not as a sprint“.