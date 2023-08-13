The spectacular way they convinced Will Smith to make Men in Black

Will Smith, one of the most charismatic and successful actors in Hollywood, left the audience speechless by revealing the secret of his participation in the cult film “Men in Black”. Despite his many successes on the big screen, Smith confessed that many of his iconic performances barely materialized, including the unforgettable saga of secret agents defending Earth from extraterrestrial threats.

Smith’s revelation came in an interview with “Hart to Heart” hosted by Kevin Hart at Peacock. The artist, who recently caused great controversy by punching Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, revealed that he was initially hesitant to join the cast of Men in Black due to his previous involvement in Independence Day, another alien-themed movie. However, Renowned film producer Steven Spielberg unexpectedly stepped in to change perspective by convincing him to take on the role of Agent J.

Spielberg Intervenes: a helicopter and an intriguing encounter

The story of this intriguing deal began when Spielberg sent a helicopter to fly Will Smith to a meeting at a secret location. It was there that the fate of “Men in Black” began to take shape. “Steven Spielberg sent me a helicopter. I was in New York. To talk to me… He ended up at his house. And he had me from the beginning… And the first time I drank lemonade with sparkling water. You can’t deny it,” recalls the Oscar winner for The Williams Method.

During the meeting, Spielberg addressed Smith’s doubts in an intriguing way. The director started with a seemingly simple but meaningful question: “Tell me, tell me why you don’t want to make my film…” and ended with an ellipsis. It was these dots that explained everything. If he had continued, he would have said something like, Clown, you know I did Jaws, right? You know I did ET,” said Smith.

The speech that launched his career: Will Smith accepts the challenge

Spielberg’s persuasive speech had a profound effect on Will Smith, prompting him to reconsider his decision.. Eventually, Smith took on the role of Agent J in Men in Black. This choice was to change the course of his career and leave an indelible mark on the history of cinema. Steven Spielberg’s unconventional strategy worked perfectly, and “Men in Black” became a hit in 1997. The film was so successful that it spawned two sequels: Men in Black 2 in 2002 and Men in Black 3 in 2012. Years later, Will Smith looks back on that fateful encounter as one of the most memorable experiences of his career and pays tribute to his team who supported him every step of the way. “You can’t build a career, and you probably can’t do much in life at a high level without a solid team,” Smith said before the conclusion of “Hart to Heart.”