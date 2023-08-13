The story of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: how they met, how many children they have and the second pregnancy

One of the most unexpected pregnancies at the time of her announcement was that of Rihanna’s second child, which swept the 2023 Super Bowl where the news broke and we got to enjoy the artist again after nearly seven years of musical silence.

This is the second son of a translator, whose father is his current partner, a rapper. Hurry Rocky.

Who is Rihanna’s partner and father of the child

Rapper ASAP Rocky and translator diamonds officially started their relationship in2021, but they had met a decade earlier. coincided for the first time in 2010 and they remained on friendly terms until the end of 2020 when rumors of their relationship began to circulate.

A year later, the rapper admitted that they were together for a magazine. gq, and since then they have been seen together on numerous occasions.

Rakim Atelaston Myers, the real name of the artist, started in the world of music with Live.Love.A$AA mixtape which he published in 2011. With this release he won great recognition and later he expanded his repertoire with the album Long.Live.A$AP manages to position itself as number 1 of Billboard 200in 2013.

He also collaborated with his partner and released several songs in which appears with Rihanna in the music video. fashion killer in 2013 or BMD in 2022 some examples.

A$AP Rocky – DMB

The musician had several legal issues. In 2019, he was charged with attack a person in Sweden, which ASAP Rocky said bothered him. Ultimately, the verdict was fined for damages.

Two years later he was associated with shooting and was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport. Three hours later, he was released from jail after posting $550,000 bail.

How many children does Rihanna have?

Rihanna’s son He was born on May 13, 2022 and is the first child he had with his current partner ASAP Rocky.

Although they never revealed his name, The Daily Mail had access to the child’s birth certificate and reported that the name chosen by the couple was RZA Athelston Myerswhich refers to one of the founding members Wu-Tang Clan, hip-hop group from New York. The middle name, Athelston, comes from his father’s real name, as does Myers.

Ever since she gave birth, the singer has carried her motherhood to the absolute. secrecy. More than a year after RZA’s birth, the creature’s name has not been released. There are several interviews in which they talked about him, keeping his first child out of the media spotlight.

The family’s big public appearance came two days after Rihanna’s stellar performance at the 2023 Super Bowl – this February – when the singer Job published the cover of the British edition of the magazine Fashion, in which he posed with A$AP Rocky and a baby on the beach of Malibu. Nine months after his birth, the artists officially introduced their first child in a long report.

In December 2022, Rihanna shared the first video with the baby, but before that, they had never done this with an official pose.

Now the couple and their little brother are waiting for their arrival. new family member.

Her Super Bowl performance and her second pregnancy

Rihanna has risen to the already iconic Super Bowl scene after nearly seven years without releasing an album. The artist was responsible for the performance of the intermission of the LVII competition, Show in which he swept, talking about his biggest successes and, in addition, showing off his second pregnancy.

That the news was not leaked before the official announcement was proof that RiRi manages information flows and trusts the members of his team, whose priority is to protect the privacy of the artist and her family.

At a press conference a few days before the speech, Rihanna admitted that it was motherhood that prompted her to take part in the Super Bowl: “When you become a mother, something happens that you feel like you can do something“, he stated.

Everything indicates that this second child will grow up in the same conditions, away from public attention.