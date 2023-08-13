The strangest summer of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio and the approaching deadline



Retention scheme



















































August is moving towards its equator, which means that the waiting compass Sergio Ramos makes his own The hourglass is empty as the transfer market closes on September 2nd, leaving him little time to find a place with a new team. This is the most unusual summer for a football player and Pilar Rubio for both have the uncertainty of not knowing where they will be living in two weeks.

It’s been two months since the former Real Madrid player said farewell to Paris Saint-Germain in style. The club where he played the last two seasons did not see fit to renew the contract of Ramos, who could have signed with any team. Surprisingly, this did not happen after the development of the transfer market. And at the same time, it attracts attention, because, despite his almost 38 years, he is still in great shape and is considered by sports critics as one of the best central defenders in Europe.

The Andalusian saw some doors being closed for one reason or another. His great desire was to end his career at Sevilla, the club where he grew up as a footballer and of which he is a self-confessed fan. However, this week he saw his sports director close the door on him: “To date, there is no chance that Sergio Ramos will play for Sevilla. We made a template model with some lines,” Victor Orta admitted. A pitcher of frozen water for the protector.

Saudi Arabia or the United States were the most likely destinations. However, the priority for de Camas is to end his career on the European front. The latest information released today indicates that Galatasaray can offer him a two-year contract with a salary of around 4.5 million euros per season. Problem? That the family does not seem to be too convinced to live in Turkey, as is the case with other exotic adventures.

Pilar Rubio will suffer the most from moving from Spain, as the co-author keeps his work in our country.. The first and brightest is the week of their joint work in Anthill. Settling in Istanbul will make him fly every week. In addition to the Pablo Motos program, we must add advertising campaigns and photo shoots.

While the big decision comes and the way out of this scenario, Sergio Ramos continues to train to the fullest in order to maintain his vigorous physical form, but also finds moments to connect with his family, wife and children. Where will the couple live next season? It is highly probable that none of them yet knows this, as incredible as it may seem.













Last news











Last news



