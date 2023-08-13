The successor of “10”? Lionel Messi’s son surprised Inter Miami fans with his football prowess.

He son Lionel Messi could be next heir ’10’ which the Argentine star wears on his back after surprising Inter Miami fans last Friday, August 11th.

Cyrus Messison of figure Inter Miamicaused a frenzy among fans who attended the pink team’s game against Charlotte in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Ciro Messi took the field DRV PNK Stadium play a little ball with another kid at halftime, but he would never have guessed what would happen.

He youngest of three children Lionel Messi stuns Florida fans with his skills for him footballand scoring a goal into one of the gates, provoked the cries of the public.

Heritage Flea he will be in good hands when he decides to end his career and make way for a five-year-old.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami dangerously close to their first joint title; They’re one step away from the League Cup final

Lionel Messi And Inter Miami perilously close to winning their first joint title since qualifying for the semi-finals league cup last Friday, August 11th.

The star of the world champion in the national team of Argentina and the company won Charlottethe team that was responsible for keeping Cruz Azul out of the tournament.

Those who led Gerardo Martino they have been looking pretty good ever since La Pulga arrived in FloridaHowever, they still cannot claim victory at all.

Leo Messi and the Pink Eleven will take on one of the best squads in the league. MLSPhiladelphia Union, in search of a pass to the League Cup grand final.

Lionel Messi: When will Inter Miami play Philadelphia Union in the League Cup?

Lionel Messi And Inter Miami an appointment with fate is scheduled for next Tuesday, August 15, before Philadelphia Union in the League Cup, for a ticket to the grand final of the tournament.

The fight is scheduled for 17:00. at Subaru Park, home of the eleven runners-up in MLS last season.

