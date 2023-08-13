The Surprising Reason Will Smith Regrets Fame

Will Smith he thought he was doing a good thing for his family. In 2010, he achieved one of his greatest goals, which was to convert his sons Jaden and Willow Smith in the stars of cinema, music and television. By then, Jaden was starring in the Karate Kid remake and his daughter was going platinum.

However, this dream was expensive for the actor. This is how he told Kevin Hart in interview wherein Will Smith he remarks that he regrets forcing his family to stardom.

Will Smith had a dream in his head.

The passage of time has shown him otherwise. Will Smith. Although she wanted to behave differently from her abusive father and built a family dream “in her head”, she noted: “No one was happy. Nobody wanted to be a platoon member. Willow she rebelled first, and that was the first time I realized that success and money don’t equal happiness.”

Will Smith He just wanted to do better than his father, but he realized he was leading his family into a dark and dangerous swamp, and instead of acting like a father, he gave the impression of being an agent or a manager.

Will Smith acted like a manager.

Today, his first child with Sheree Zampino, Trey Smith, is 30 and dedicated to singing and acting. While Jaden Smith is 25 and also sings and plays. Not to mention Willowwho at the age of 22 devoted himself to music and also explored the acting path.

