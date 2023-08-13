The Terrifying Truth About the Harry Potter Timer That Few Fans Know.

Time travel always has dire consequences. In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the Time Turner allowed them to prevent the death of Sirius Black. However, magic also has limitations when traveling to the past or future.

From Back to the Future, Butterfly Effect, tomorrow’s land before Simpsonevery series and movie that features time travel has shown that going forward or backward at different points in history can be disastrous if done wrong. Although the franchise does not touch on this particular topic, in the world Harry Potter there is also time travel, although instead of technology they use magic.

in delivery Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban, we see Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson’s characters use a magical artifact called the Time Turner to go back a few hours so they can save Sirius Black before he is sentenced to the death kisses of the Dementors. Hermione received a Time-Turner as a gift from Professor McGonagall so she could attend more classes. Resembling a small hourglass, the time wheel allows you to go back one hour for every revolution..

As amazing as the time-turners from Harry Potter are, these devices have an unsettling undertone. Via website Magic world, J.K. Rowling explained a bit more about the dark origins of time travel in the wizarding world. It all started in 1899, when Madame Eloise Mintumble traveled to 1402 as part of an experiment in the Department of Mysteries of the Ministry of Magic, long before there were any rules for the use of magic and time travel.

Although she was much less than a week old, Madame Mintumble’s actions had done irreparable damage to herself and the fabric of time. What happened to Madame Mintumble was more than terrible. Returning to her time, Eloise immediately aged five centuries, which caused her death.. In addition, some actions of Madame Mintumble led to the fact that some people ceased to exist, and even the length of days changed: some became shorter and others longer.

The people who were never born due to Eloise’s journey were never restored, setting the precedent for the regulation of time travel throughout the Wizarding World.. Another strange story happened in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. During the battle at the Ministry of Magic, a piece known as the “Crystal Bell of Time” fell on a Death Eater’s head, causing his head to turn into that of a child. While there are Unforgivable Curses, there are far worse horrors in magic, especially when the damage done by changing the laws of time and space cannot yet be understood.