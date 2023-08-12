The thought of patriotic youth

We are all units of humanity that tend to be closely related. All new constitutions exclude racial discrimination. Only Hitlerite Germany dared to proclaim before human societies this fetishism of the higher races. Thus, it is about tracking down the mistakes and disasters of “civilization” or sublimating the equality and rights of people.

In 1945, when Carlos Ivan Zúñiga Guardia was only 19 years old and graduating from the National Institute of Panama, he wrote these outstanding articles, demonstrating the interest in national affairs and the intellectual ability of the industrious youth of the generation that left its mark. about strengthening the nationality. These articles were published in the Revista Esfinge of the National Institute, one of the directors of which was student Carlos Ivan Zúñiga Guardia.

Sphinx is facing some problems

Antilles Issue: Under the heading Antilles Issue, we have read different opinions on the hurdles required to grant or deny a citizenship card to some children of Jamaica, black, other religion, English and exotic customs.

Modern states tend, for a just and laudable reason, to separate from the constitutional canons every vestige, every vestige of racial discrimination. These exceptions to the main maps are not the product of imaginary demagogy. They are the end result of a series of long and bloody social struggles. These are the glorious conquests of the people. Therefore, to think about possible discriminatory inclusions in our new constitution would, unfortunately, be to ignore the very history of mankind, the democratic struggle of this age of the “man in the street”.

Our current legislators must reflect the social reality of Panama. Do not look at the pigmentation of applicants. Demand, yes, affection for our land and personal integrity. Adapting new citizens to their new environment is already a difficult and commendable task for an on-duty government.

We are all units of humanity that tend to be closely related. All new constitutions exclude racial discrimination. Only Hitlerite Germany dared to proclaim before human societies this fetishism of the higher races. Thus, it is about tracking down the mistakes and disasters of “civilization” or sublimating the equality and rights of people.

Peasant Markets: A year ago, we submitted a proposal to the Second Regional Congress of Joven Veraguas regarding the convenience of our peasants, who have special houses to sell their products.

We all know that the so-called tunneling roads are still being planned. They weren’t made. Therefore, the peasants continue to use their village means of communication. With his constant horses and rafts.

When these peasants arrive in neighboring towns to sell their produce, they are mostly exploited by local merchants. Merchants who in turn exploit their own peoples. Therefore, we considered it convenient, in that case, as at the present time, for the provincial or city treasury to allocate a sum of money for the establishment of small markets in the main districts of the province, where the peasant could freely sell all his products without fear of exploitation and are protected by the administrative bodies of the districts.

If this project comes to fruition, our long-suffering and silent cholos will see some of the problems that they first heard about more than forty years ago crystallize.

FILE

Freedom Ideals Winner:

Full name: Carlos Ivan Zúñiga Guardia

Born: January 1, 1926 Penonome, Coclet

Died: November 14, 2008, Panama City

Occupation: Lawyer, journalist, teacher and politician

Religious views: Catholic

Widow: Sidia Candanedo de Zúñiga

Summary of his career: In 1947, he began his political life as a student leader who rejected the Philos-Hines Agreement. He has served as minister, deputy, president of the People’s Action Party in 1981, and leader of the National Civil Crusade. He was recognized for his numerous criminal defenses and for his excellent oratory. From 1991 to 1994 he was rector of the University of Panama. He received the Order of Manuel Amador Guerrero, Justo Arosemena and the Order of the Sun of Peru.

Tuberculosis: Last July, the cemetery administration announced that 27% of deaths were due to tuberculosis.

If Panama had paid more attention to the recommendations of the medical authorities regarding tuberculosis, many cases could have been avoided. For example: The Third Conference on Health and Social Care recommended:

a) Mass X-ray examinations of healthy groups.

b) Expand the current social legislation to include, in addition to the treatment stage, the economic protection of the family by establishing compulsory insurance against tuberculosis.

c) Take the necessary measures to improve living conditions and eliminate congestion in poor neighborhoods.

There, everyone is fully consulted: a) medical care; b) social legislation; c) housing issue. However, nothing has been done. Everything remains unchanged.

Such apathy, which has characterized some past governments, should by no means characterize future governments. And less to the present, which brought a revival of worthy dawns.

It’s about the health of the Panamanian people; Let’s attack and solve your problems.

Aviation: A few months ago, we read a truly significant and humiliating announcement in one of the local newspapers.

The airline Chirican, obviously Panamanian, complained about some “mandates” of the canal zone authorities. The planes of said commercial firm were prevented from landing in the fields of the capital and assigned to the outlying field of La Chorrera as their point of departure and arrival.

Faced with these “mandates” that have such a profound impact on the internal and sovereign life of the country, we, the future citizens, ask ourselves two questions: why are the administrative bodies of the Canal Zone responsible for the designation of landing points? Panama planes? Why are there no laws in Panama that protect national firms?