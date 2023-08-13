The United States and the art of learning on the way to the 2023 World Cup: “We can cause trouble for others”

MALAGA – Since winning Olympic gold in 2016 USA they started a new era in their program USA Basketball. Without the stars of the caliber of the past LeBron James, Kyrie Irving or Carmelo Anthony the national team with the most NBA presence selected younger or rising figures.

So, In tournaments 2019, 2021 and now 2023, only one player repeated from one challenge to another. (Chris Middleton). It made Gregg Popovich, and now Steve Kerr to make an efficient, winning and reliable system in the shortest possible time. All this without neglecting the chemistry so important in FIBA competitions where a bad result can end the experience.

heading towards World Cup 2023, The United States is presented as a rival to be defeated. Maybe since 2014 they won’t get gold and what’s in that XXI Century, “only” were taken two out of five world championships playedthe same as in Spain. In favor of the North American candidacy is the fact that they all seem to be rowing in the same direction under the command of a luxurious technical staff, which, in addition to Kerr, includes Tyrone Liu, Eric Spoelstra and Mark Few, as well as Jeff Wang. Gandhi. On the other hand, the lack of stars from their main rivals such as Serbia, Greece or Spain may end up tipping the scales in their favor due to their own inertia.

However, in a championship like the World Championship, nothing can be taken for granted. Experience is a degree, both in seniority and experience, and the US National Team is trying to burn stages to get to Manila (Philippines) like a real team.

“For me, the main thing is to be in shape”speaks Jaren Jackson Jr.. To sports news. “Play with my new teammates and see what they can do and what they do well. That’s what it’s all about. Learning to play with new people is not easy.”

More than an attack the real secret to America’s success over the past two decades has been defense. Constantly put pressure on the opponent and put a very high level of physical activity. These two clues go a long way to explaining how, by not counting on the biggest stars, they ended up prevailing over teams with a lot of baggage and a lot of talent.

Steve Kerr has compiled a list in which the main distinguishing feature is versatility. With only a clean five (Walker Kessler), the Americans are going to offer mobile and innovative formats for the FIBA ​​ecosystem. De Paolo Banquero takes the inside position of a reference to the universe of opportunity offered by Jaren Jackson Jr., the current NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, on the outside, a lineup of exteriors with the ability to handle the ball and still be performers of the highest level. A perfectly planned combination for what awaits Americans from August 25th. At the moment, they only focus on getting to know each other, building relationships, and following the plan indicated by the technicians.

What will be the key to lift the World Cup on Sunday 10 September? Know how to adapt to circumstances.

“I think it’s all about playing the right game. It says Austin Reeves to the TSN question. “We have enough talent to match anyone.”

“But I think what sets European teams apart from the rest is the way they play, the continuity with which they move the ball.” keep going. “These are people who have been playing together for a long time, they even grew up together. For us, the key is to create good chemistry, which we have done in the last week and a half, and continue to try to improve day by day.” “

It is not easy to move from a game with different rules and on a field of different sizes to a scenario of maximum demand and without room for error. There should be a lot of team training as well as individual training to arrive ready and aware of what you are going to find.

“For me, everything was based on watching games and how they are played. From there, study Austin Reeves, defenseman for the Lakers, talks about how he prepared for the World Championship.

“With all the different aspects of the game that are not like the NBA. I think we can use them to our advantage in many situations.”, continue. “There is no 3-second security breach, so we can give other teams serious trouble if they score us in the paint. So we have to learn as we go and try to use it to our advantage.”.

Year after year the distance between the world NBA and FIBA this reduction The increase in interaction between both ecosystems, both due to the flow of information and the movement of players and coaches in both directions, meant that the gulf that existed in 1992 will no longer be so in 2023.

In this logical evolution, the improvement of non-US players was of great importance, but it also opened up a new universe for NBA coaches. The variety of schemes, systems and proposals in basketball for national teams means that they must constantly monitor every point of the globe.

“The FIBA ​​world has had a real impact on me (as a coach).” Steve Kerr says sports news after training. “Last time in Tokyo I saw couple of background pieces which I really liked from different teams. And I decided to write them down so that at the Warriors, we made them.”

“There are also some concepts that make the game different” continue. “He is judged differently and some rules are different. FIBA coaches are very smart. Just look at how their teams play, which really don’t play like they do in the NBA.” It is always very interesting to watch and learn from others.”

The current Olympic champions are preparing this week at the base Embassy, in Fuengirola, as part of the tournament centenary of FEB celebrated in Malaga. The triangle in which the top three teams in the world are measured as Spain, Slovenia and USA. A small test of what could be the final phase of matches when the party kicks off in Asia.

Steve Kerr’s men arrive with the task of learning as much as they can before the results matter.