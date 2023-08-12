The unknown side of Pax, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

August 11, 2023 at 11:30 am.

Away from the media attention caused by his parents, Pax Jolie Pittwho turns 20 on November 29, goes his own way and at some point dares to plunge into the world of entertainment, although maybe not in the same way as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The young man has been in the family of the protagonist of Maleficent since the age of three, when his mother was still in a relationship with actor Brad Pitt. Pax was adopted in 2007 after Maddox and Zahara.

Angelina Jolie and Pax were last seen together in public in June while walking the streets of New York, where she drew attention to how much she had grown, like her brothers.

On this occasion, Pax wore a more grown-up look with a casual look consisting of large brown trousers, a white t-shirt, brown Nike shoes, and a black cap.

Professional Interests Pax Jolie Pitt

The young man graduated from school in 2021, a date when his interests were unknown, although It turned out that he was interested in art. It was even mentioned that he creates products using mixed digital media.

According to the press, the young Vietnamese secretly works under the pseudonym “Embtto”. and even prepared material for a gallery exhibition in Tel Avid, Israel.

According to Page Six, the son of Hollywood stars is taking his first steps in the art world, but is distancing himself from his parents’ names and not becoming another name in the list of dysfunctional kids that has become a real topic in show business.

How do you like the work of Pax Jolie Pitt?

Searching the Internet can find the work of Pax Jolie Pitt under the pseudonym “Embtto” and They are sold online at the prestigious Saatchi Gallery for prices ranging from $4,800 to $27,000.

EMBTTO is a West Coast visual artist. Their original works and limited editions use digital instruments and mixed media spirit, to create an often classic response to different urban environments. Relying on intense colors and ultimate preferences, EMBTTO manages to manipulate the canvas in a way that rewards a second glance,” the gallery says.

“The passing stories of the city are magnified to comic proportions, and what is overlooked becomes a lens through which to see how little history and place actually change. EMBTTO creates an exaggerated narrative that, while familiar, characterizes a new vision of modern society.