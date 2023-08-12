The video games that made the leap to cinema

Salvador Leon |

MADRID (EFE) – Opening in theaters this Friday, “Gran Turismo” is the latest example of multiple adaptations of popular video games for the big screen, from the recent Super Mario to Tomb Raider or Final Fantasy.

“Gran Turismo”: a tribute to a video game based on a true story

The film is inspired by the true story of Yann Mardenborough, a teenager who went from playing a video game to simulate driving a car to starting his racing career after competitions organized by Nissan and Play Station.

Its cast includes David Harbor (Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), Archie Madekwe (Midsommar) or former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell.

“Super Mario Bros”, the most successful adaptation of Nintendo ito

After an ill-fated cast version in 1993, this new animated adaptation of the adventures of Super Mario and Luigi came out on April 5 to great acclaim: its gross of over $1,300 million made it the highest-grossing video game saga for staying true to aesthetics and storytelling followed on console .

Tomb Raider: Angelina Jolie’s Rise to Alicia Vikander

The film duo Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) linked Lara Croft’s adventurous nature with Angelina Jolie’s performance forever. In 2018, a new film adaptation was made, in which the heroine was played by Alicia Vikander, which was supposed to be repeated in a sequel, the premiere of which in 2021 was canceled indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Model Alison Carroll poses for a photo shoot as Lara Croft in Hamburg, Germany. EFE/Markus Brandt

“Street Fighter: The Last Stand”, a cult film category B

Capcom’s classic fighting game that revolutionized arcades in the late 80’s has seen numerous big-screen translations, including an anime version.

Among them stands out The Last Stand (1994) with a cast led by Jean-Claude Van Damme, a film that puts its plot at the service of violence and special effects and has become a cult object in cinema. part of the fans of video games and crazy low-budget films.

Uncharted: Tom Holland pays off cinema debt with video game

Released in February 2022, the first theatrical adaptation of the saga was one of the most anticipated in memory, and its premiere was one of the best video game-inspired films ever: the presence of Tom Holland as treasure hunter Nathan. Drake, in a cast that also includes Antonio Banderas, has sparked interest from viewers who are predicting a sequel.

Unexpected success of “Pokemon” with “Detective Pikachu”

While the saga of training and combat between fantastical creatures is a veteran movie adaptation (the original 1996 video game had its own anime series the following year), the announcement of the film, in which Ryan Reynolds voiced the legendary Pokémon Pikachu, was received with reluctance by the public.

However, the film pleasantly surprised audiences and successfully grossed over $400 million at the box office, leading to the announcement of a sequel already in the making.

Sonic transitions from television to film in a live-action trilogy.

After the premiere of dozens of TV series and TV movies inspired by the popular platform game, 2020 saw a blue hedgehog leap to celluloid with a movie that mixed actors with 3D animation of the protagonist coming face to face with his typical enemy. Robotnik by Jim Carrey.

A project that started off on the wrong foot as the first cut of the film was heavily criticized by video game fans at early screenings, forcing Paramount to redesign the characters. But in the end it was a success that led to the release of the second part in 2022, and the third has already been confirmed.

“Final Fantasy”, a successful game and a damn movie

If there is a title in the world of video games that is adored, it is Final Fantasy, which has already had 16 issues since 1996 and countless games based on the original story.

The most notable adaptation is 2001’s Final Fantasy: The Inner Force, an animated film that was a huge blockbuster for its time – $138 million – and was a massive box office failure that forced it to close. his production company Square Pictures. But over time, it was recognized as a film that captures the spirit of the video game very well.