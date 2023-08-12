The Weeknd announces the end of an era with “Another One of Me”, their latest collaboration.

Weekendin his last concert he sowed doubts about the continuation of his career.

This Canadian artist said during his show in Warsaw. Another one of meunpublished song he envisions their latest collaboration: “I just want to tell you that this will be the last collaboration in my career, so I want to perform it for you tonight,” he said.

Translator blinding lights He posted a video of the moment, adding the only condition under which he would collaborate with another artist: if Draft Punk returns.

As of now, neither the release date nor the artist with whom it shares the theme is unknown.

New era of The Weeknd

No, Weekend he is not retiring and his fans know this well.

From previous statements by the artist, we know that he intends to get rid of his stage name in order to be reborn in the world of music as Abel Tesfayehis real name.

“I am approaching the point and time when I am ready to close the chapter on The Weeknd. I will continue to make music, maybe like The Weeknd, maybe like Abel. But still I want to kill The Weeknd and eventually I will. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn,” he told W Magazine last May ahead of the launch of his series. Idol.

“The album I’m working on is probably my last cheers as The Weeknd. This is what I have to do. Like The Weeknd I said all I could say“He was sincere.

At the moment, it is not known when this new era will come, as the artist has planned a trilogy of albums that we already know about. during non-working hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).