The Weeknd no longer wants to collaborate with other artists – jenesaispop.com

The Weeknd reviews his career. And not because of the poor reception of Idol, the “worst show of the year.” Abel Tesfaye wants to keep the pseudonym that let him know. According to him, he wants to “kill The Weeknd”. And now the “DAWN fm” writer has announced that he will stop working with other artists… “unless Daft Punk returns.”

It was in Prague, at the last concert of his tour, where Tesfaye announced that “Another One of Me”, an unpublished song he sang live, would be the last one he would release in collaboration with another artist. Although he did not reveal which artist appears on the song, some fans think it is Diddy and his name is on the set list that can be found online.

Tesfaye later tweeted that he would make a happy exception to his obligation to never collaborate with another artist again if Daft Punk got back together. Ask a little. Of course, who better than The Weeknd to arrange such a meeting: Tesfaye and Daft Punk have already collaborated, as everyone remembers, on the 2016 hit “Starboy”.

(which just returned to Spotify’s global top 50) and “I Feel It”.

Needless to say, The Weeknd has collaborated with other artists throughout his career. Without going any further, Tesfaye just appeared with Bad Bunny on Travis Scott’s KPOP single. Also, this year he had some minor success with “Popular” in collaboration with Playboi Carti and Madonna. Earlier this year, his duet with Ariana Grande, with whom he teamed up several times, “Die for You” hit number one in the US. Creepin, his collaboration with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, is another one of his great recent hits.

The Weeknd tour recently passed through Madrid, where it left a bittersweet aftertaste: “The concert is mostly based on songs, but the artist, the show, the charisma (there is not an iota of humor in the show) is a step down. like sonic blockbusters.”