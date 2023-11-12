The Witcher Sirens of the Deep: Netflix announces new animated film with teaser

After there have been some rumors recently, Netflix has now officially announced the animated film “The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep” with a short teaser. The latest offshoot of the dark fantasy universe is scheduled to appear in 2024.

Yesterday evening, streaming provider Netflix announced as part of its current Geeked Week 2023 that its “The Witcher” universe would be expanded with another spin-off. This is a new animated film called “The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep”, which is scheduled to start in 2024. As always, you can watch the teaser video published to mark the announcement at the bottom of the article.

Geralt is hunting monsters again

The upcoming film is an adaptation of the short story “A Small Sacrifice”. This was first published in the short story collection “The Sword of Providence” by Andrzej Sapkowski. In it, the witcher Geralt of Rivia is supposed to hunt fish. However, the White Wolf refuses the assignment because he does not want to wipe out a rational race. However, Prince Agloval does not want to back down from his plan.

“The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep” takes place between episodes 5 and 6 of the first season of the series. So it’s still around 20 years before the main story begins. After his first meeting with Yennefer, Geralt once again travels the vastness of the continent. Together with his companion Dandelion and his “rival” Essi, they experience a dangerous adventure in “A Little Sacrifice” that will test them in more ways than one.

Although important characters like Ciri and Yennefer do not appear, many fans consider the short story to be one of the best “The Witcher” stories.

The South Korean studio Mir (“The Legend of Korra”), which is also presently working on an animated “Devil May Cry” series, is also producing the animated film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” and “Sirens of the Deep.” Kang Hei Chul will be in charge of directing the upcoming film. The screenplay comes from Rae Benjamin and Mike Ostrowski. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as producer, while Sapowski serves as creative consultant.

As in “The Witcher” games, Doug Cockle lends his voice to Geralt in the original English language. In addition, two stars of the Netflix series, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey, return to voice Yennefer and Delphinium. Christina Wren (“Man of Steel”) will voice Essi.

“The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep” will be available exclusively on Netflix towards the end of 2024.

