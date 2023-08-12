The words of Angus Cloud’s mother, Euphoria, on the causes of his death

On August 1, the news that shocked the world of cinema was confirmed. The death of 25-year-old actor Angus Cloud caused an avalanche of reactions not only among his colleagues on the series. Euphoriabut among thousands of anonymous followers mourning the terrible news. Since then, the number of unknowns about what happened has increased, especially about the causes of death of the artist that, as it was said, he was very touched by the death of his father just a few days before. Now his mother, Lisa Cloud, has written heartbreaking words about her son, referring to what happened and assuring that the young actor really wants to live.

Angus Cloud’s mother talks about the cause of his death

“Social media posts suggest that his death was premeditated. I want you to know that it is not. Although my son was very saddened by his father’s premature death from mesothelioma, his last day was a happy one. She rearranged her room and arranged things around the house, intending to stay in the house she loved for a while. I’m talking about her intention to help support her sisters in collegeand to help her mother emotionally and financially support her,” Lisa writes on her Facebook profile.

The interpreter was found at his family’s home in Oakland, California, where he spent a few days after saying goodbye to his father in Ireland. His mother, who is going through a very difficult time after this heavy blow, remembers the last moments with her son. “He was not going to commit suicide. When we hugged before going to bed, we told each other how much we love each other, and he told me that he would see me in the morning. I don’t know what he put into his body after that. I only know that he put his head down on the table where he worked on art projects, fell asleep and did not wake up, ”he said.

Referring to what may have caused his death, his mother points out that it could have been an overdose, as noted, but in any case an accident. The authorities have not yet officially announced causes of death for the young actor, as autopsy results are still pending. “He may have accidentally overdosed, but he had no intention of leaving this world,” he concludes. The family is going through moments of intense pain as just two weeks before Cloud’s death, the family’s patriarch was buried in Ireland.

Statement sent by family after interpreter’s death Euphoria It was explained that the artist was very upset by the loss of his father and that he was always very sincere when he talked about his mental health. “Angus has been candid about his mental health battle and they hoped that his death would be a reminder to others that they were not alone and did not have to fight in silence. We hope that the world will remember him for his good humor, laughter and love for others.

The death of the actor who embodied the character of Fesco in Euphoria strongly influenced his fellow writers, as well as Zendaya, who dedicated a heartfelt tribute to him. “There are not enough words to describe the endless beauty of Angus. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to meet him in this life, to call him brother, to see his loving, kind eyes and bright smile, or to hear his infectious laugh (now I smile just thinking about it),” he wrote.