There are no new cases of monkeypox, but dengue is rampant in Bocas del Toro and Colon.

There are 4,074 confirmed cases of dengue and 33 more cases of hantavirus nationwide.

He Ministry of Health (Minsa) shared the country’s latest reported cases of monkeypox, dengue, hantavirus, malaria, leishmaniasis, chikunguya and Zika based on the latest report published Department of Epidemiology week number 31.

Monkeypox (monkeypox) Epidemiological week 31 (corresponding to Sunday, July 30, Saturday, August 5) continues for the eighth consecutive week without confirmation of new cases of monkeypox, with 237 confirmed cases accumulated up to July 29; of which 89 cases in 2022 and 148 cases in 2023 (146 men and 2 women).

There are no active cases in either home isolation or hospitals, leaving 1 death and 236 people have completed isolation, with no major setbacks.

Up to June 27, 1775 monkeypox doses (1275 first doses and 500 second doses) had been administered.

Dengue The report highlights that there are 4,074 confirmed cases of dengue fever across the country. Regions with the highest number of positive cases: Bocas del Toro – 1099 cases; colon with 947 occurrences; Panama Metro with 614 boxes; Northern Panama with 363 cases; Western Panama with 338 cases and San Miguelito with 214 cases.

The Ministry of Health (MINSA) is re-emphasizing the importance of keeping homes and workplaces clean, checking door screens, windows and looking under sinks as these are places where mosquito vectors can be breeding grounds.

Hantavirus Hantavirus cases remain at 33 accumulated nationwide; of these, 17 cases were confirmed with hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, and 16 cases with hantavirus fever.

A total of 33 cases have been confirmed so far in 2023 (31 live and 2 deaths, one in Herrera and one in Los Santos). These 33 confirmed cases, 23 cases were confirmed in the provinces of Los Santos; Herrera with 6 cases and Cocle with 4 cases.

Minsa emphasizes that people keep their home and environment clean, and collect grains (such as rice and corn), store and seal them to prevent rodent contact and leave their feces and urine in the environment.

• Malaria During the 30th epidemiological week, 22 new cases of malaria were confirmed (13 in Guna Yala, 6 in Darien, 2 in the Ngabe Bugle area and 1 in the Panama Metro). A total of 6,459 cases have been reported for 2023.

Minsa continues to strengthen malaria reduction strategies in the country, promotion and prevention strategies in these areas by distributing chemical mosquito nets, as well as strengthening the operational capacity and supply of drugs against this disease throughout the country.

• Leishmaniasis, Chikunguya and Zika

With regard to cases of leishmaniasis, there are 23 active cases during epidemiological week 31, of which 5 cases are in Colón; 4 cases in Bocas del Toro; 4 in the Ngabe Bugli region, 3 in Northern Panama, 3 in the Western Panama region; 2 cases in Cocle; 2 case in Veraguas. To date, there have been 1,017 confirmed cases in 2023.

There remain eight (8) cases of chikungunya distributed in the sectors of Northern Panama in Alcalde Dias; San Miguelito, in the José Domingo Espinar sector; in Western Panama, the Burunga sector and in the metropolitan area, in El Chorrillo and Calidonia.

And this week #31, there are only three cases of Zika left (1 in Panama Norte Chilibre, 1 in Meteti, Darien and 1 case in Rufina Alfaro, San Miguelito).