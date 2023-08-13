Thermal waters of the north of Cordoba – Web de Noticias

These are Termas de Quicho, located 20 kilometers from Serrezuela.

Tourists like pools with thermal waters suitable for medicinal purposes.

In the immediate vicinity of Salinas Grandes, surrounded by an arid landscape, are Hot springs of Quichowhich offer visitors their calm waters with temperatures reaching 40 degrees.

Hot springs are located 20 kilometers from the city of Serrezuela, in the department of Cruz del Eje.

Renato Rashetti, director of tourism for Serrezuela, said the discovery of these healing waters was recent and accidental. In the 80s, this place was formed when a well was dug to supply drinking water to a small school in the area. The workers were surprised by the crystal clear and mesothermal waters.

For more than two decades, visitors have been coming to kitcho take thermal baths with chlorinated sodium water suitable for medicinal purposes. In the early days, the spring flowed into a well, but today its waters are dammed into backwaters.

Starting from 2021, “According to the decision of Mayor Ricardo Martin, it was decided to use hot springs for tourism. The closest city where visitors can stay is Serrezuela, which had between 60 and 300 people. areacreating real work and turning tourism into a tool for local development”, Rashetti added.

According to local residents, physical and chemical analyzes of these waters are recommended for the treatment of lymphatic diseases, tuberculosis, the consequences of injuries and skin diseases. In addition, due to their high temperature, they have a thermal effect with sedative, relaxing and analgesic properties.

How to get to Termas de Quicho

Starting from the city of Córdoba, you need to drive about 200 kilometers north along the National Route 38 to the city of Serrezuela, and from there, follow Calle Amado Nervo, drive about 25 kilometers on a dirt road to the campsite where the hydrothermal spring is located, just two kilometers from the Camino de la Costa, which frames the Salinas Grandes.

Gastronomy

As for the typical dishes of this place, the goat is a cult product, a delicacy typical of the city and the region. It is also necessary to highlight everything related to goat breeding and olive production, because this is also an olive growing region.

Contacts and prices

To spend the day and use the camping infrastructure, the daily rate per person is 1000 pesos.

There are grills, countertops, bathrooms and a grocery store open all year round. Time from 8 to 22.

Contact phone: 3549 43-8994.