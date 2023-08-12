These are five principles to follow in order to advance and improve the fight against disability.

All over the world, thousands and thousands of people, due to unforeseen circumstances, have long been forced to limit the life to which they have become accustomed until now. In this sense, we are talking not only about injuries or accidents, but also about various types of diseases such as cardiovascular, pulmonary or disability.

The latter causes predictably permanent physical, mental, intellectual or sensory deficiencies that are largely related to the brain. The Spanish Society of Neurologists (SEN) and the organizations affiliated to the World Federation of Neurology and the World Federation of Neurorehabilitation celebrated July 21 World Brain Day under the motto “Brain Health and Disability: Leaving No One Behind”.

Like every year, the main theme of this party is disabilitywhose goal for this year is “raise awareness that disability can be prevented, treated and rehabilitated”. And the fact is that today more than one billion people (15 percent of the world’s population) suffer from some kind of disability, being almost 50% of this disability is due to neurological diseases. A percentage that will increase over the years due to an aging population.

In particular, in Spain, data are taken from 44 percent, with diseases such as stroke; Alzheimer’s disease; Parkinson’s disease; migraine; epilepsy; multiple sclerosis; frontotemporal dementia or ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), which tops the classification. It means that Nine of the 15 most common diseases among Spaniards with disabilities are neurological..

At the same time, in the world, these types of diseases are leading cause of life lost due to disabilityregardless of factors such as age, gender, or socioeconomic level. In the case of Spain, SEN indicates that neurological diseases are responsible for 50 percent of life years lost due to disability, 23 percent of life years lost due to premature death and causes 19% of deaths are in Spain.

In addition, people with disabilities are twice as likely to have chronic diseases that are harmful to the brain and human life – life expectancy falls by 20 years – like depression; diabetes; obesity or vascular problems.

For all this, we show you a list with five goals and healthy brain habits that can help you suffer from this type of disability:

• Prevention: It is important prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of mental retardation and neurological diseases such as stroke (effective in 90% of cases), Alzheimer’s disease and epilepsy (effective in 30% of cases). Proved that good humor, socialization, intellectual and physical activity, Mediterranean diet, refusal of tobacco, alcoholhypertension and depression contribute to this.

• awareness: Society should be promoted that brain health can reduce disability associated with neurological diseases. In addition, it is necessary to illustrate the complexity of the problems faced by all persons with neurological diseases; focus on leave no one behind.

• Access: Attention, treatment and rehabilitation of neurological diseases are necessary to reduce the level of disability. Thus, it is imperative the best professional medical care for people with disabilities. A task that concerns health care, political and educational bodies and society as a whole.

• Education: Good education and awareness of these neurological diseases contributes to prevent disease and empathize with people and family members with disabilities some.

• Protection: Brain health should be collected as human right applicable to all anywhere on the planet.