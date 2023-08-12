These are Freddie Freeman’s impressive numbers since the All-Star Game.

Freddie Freeman entered the conversation for the MVP award with the second half of the season with excellent numbers, giving the Dodgers a first-place finish.

Freeman is hitting .430 with 46 hits, 7 home runs, 25 RBIs, and 31 runs scored in 27 games since July 8, 2023. He also has a .517 base percentage, .758 slugging percentage and 14 walks.

Since July 8, Freeman has led the Major Leagues in hits, off-base hits (21), doubles (13), third in RBIs (25), and sixth in home runs with 7.

After a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, here are Freeman’s 2023 results: .344 batting average with 158 hits, 23 home runs, 83 RBIs and 101 runs in 115 games this season.

This Freddie Freeman streak helped the Dodgers to a six-win streak and nine wins in their last 10 games.

The Los Angeles-based team continues to extend its lead in first place in the National League West and has a 7.5-game lead over the top-seated San Francisco Giants. The Arizona Diamondbacks are on a 7-25 streak in their most recent games, dropping to first place to 12.5 after leading for months.