These are nine drugs approved by 2023 that will become blockbusters.

2023 promises to be the year of blockbuster drugs. A total of 22 drugs that have been or will be launched in this exercise are intended to be blockbusters. Of these, six on the market and, according to an analysis by the consulting company Evaluate Pharma, all of them sales in the coming years will exceed $1,000 million (about €908 million at current exchange rates).thus becoming the top selling drugs.

The first one Lekambi, A drug developed by Eisai and Biogen for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.. It was approved by the US Drug Agency (known as the FDA) on July 6th. In Europe, this treatment is still under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

According to forecasts published by Evaluate Pharma, global sales of Leqembi will reach $4.7 billion (€4,272 million) in 2028.

Second place goes to evidisgene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, developed Sarepta and Roche. This treatment was approved by the US regulatory agency at the end of June. Not yet allowed in Europe. Evaluate Pharma predicts sales of this gene therapy to be $2.8 billion (€2,547m) in 2028.

In third place is sifovredrug that started Apellis Pharmaceuticals with geographic atrophy causing severe visual impairment. The FDA approved the drug in February last year. Sales forecasting consultant $2.3 billion (€2,092 million) over five years.

Also respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine GSK aspires to become blockbusters. Areksvi (trade name of the antigen) was approved by the European Medicines Agency in June. In the United States, the FDA approved the vaccine in early May.





Estimates made by the consultant increase sales of this antigen to $1.7 billion (€1,546 million) in 2028.

The same number they predict for Bayfortusmonoclonal antibody Sanofi and AstraZeneca for RSV. This “vaccine” has been approved in Europe since November 2022, but it wasn’t until July 2023 that it was approved for use in the United States (this is the market that Evaluate Pharma takes into account).

Airfinity also expects Beyfortus to become a bestseller. According to their analysis, development companies will enter $1.1 billion (€1,000 million) for the sale of this monoclonal antibody.

Fesolinetant, a medicine to treat symptoms menopausewhich has a trade name veosa and developed by Astellas Pharma will also become a bestseller. The FDA agreed to approve the drug in mid-May. In Europe, for its part, it is not yet available.

Sales of this remedy for the treatment of moderate to severe hot flashes caused by menopause reached $1.7 billion (1.546 million euros), according to the consultant.



Another RSV vaccine also received approval this year. Near Abrysvodeveloped pfizer. Its use is currently authorized in the United States (as of May 31), while the EMA recommended approval for this antigen less than a week ago. This will ensure sales $1.3 billion (1.182 million euros).

The eighth position is epcoritamab, an antibody for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Developed by AbbVie, it received FDA approval in May. In Europe it is recommended for authorization. Sales of this drug reached $1.2 billion (1,091 million euros).

The ninth drug, which is already on the market and promises to be blockbusters is Altuviodeveloped jointly between Sanofi and Soubi. The US regulatory agency gave the go-ahead in February. The EMA, for its part, did so in May.

Indicated for routine prophylaxis and on-demand treatment to control bleeding episodes, this drug will reach sales levels $1.1 billion (€1,000 million) in 2028, according to Evaluate Pharma forecasts.

The drugs that come

Pending approval, there are many other drugs that are destined to become bestsellers. For example, Donanemab, Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug is already being evaluated by the FDA. The consultant assumes that he will achieve $2.1 billion (€1,910 million) sales in 2028.

datopotamab derukstecan, a cancer drug from Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, is also expected to get approval this year. In fact, the companies recently presented positive clinical trial data. For this drug, Evaluate Pharma forecasts sales at $2 billion (1,819 million euros).

At the moment, all the collected figures are forecasts. We have to wait five years to check if they are being implemented, and thus the list of drugs is replenished. blockbusters.