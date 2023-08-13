These are Real Madrid’s top scorers | Relief





Judging by the results, there is no doubt about the greatness of Real Madrid: 35 Spanish championships, 20 Spanish Cups, 14 Champions Leagues … The numbers are convincing. They played a leading role in this successful story. top scorers in club history.

The top five on the list are footballers that Madrid fans will always remember. All the heroes of great times for the club, especially the 2016/17 season, with Zinedine Zidane as coach and four titles (European Super Cup, Club World Cup, Spanish League, Champions League) playing football at a high level and with high efficiency. In those years, the two stars with the most goals in the history of Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, shone. They top the top five, where there are also three other great strikers who have been symbols of the club at different times.

1.- Cristiano Ronaldo – 451 goals



The Portuguese language has gone down in history as one of the greatest footballers that Real Madrid has had. This is evidenced by his record (4 Champions Leagues, 3 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 2 leagues, 2 Spanish Cups and 2 Spanish Super Cups) and an impressive number of goals scored by him, many of which were decisive.

The number of CR7 triples with Madrid is impressive: 36! He also stood out for scoring in a special place, given the rivalry that exists between the clubs, at the Camp Nou, where he scored 13 times. It was especially effective in the 2011/12 season when he scored 60 goals in all competitions, his personal best. He scored many key goals, but one of his most memorable epics is hat-trick against Wolfsburg In the quarter-final match of the 2015/16 Champions League, the Whites won by beating Atlético Madrid on penalties in the final.

2.- Karim Benzema – 354 goals



The great French striker has become the protagonist of unforgettable moments for the Madrid fans. Between 2018 and 2023, Benzema almost always scored. over 30 goals per season. The exception was the 2019/20 season, when he reached 27. And the overall explosion in the 2021/22 season, in which he also left a wonderful statistic: his 44 goals were very important for the team’s achievements (La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League).

Karim is also the player with the most titles in Real Madrid’s history: until 2023, when he left the club to move to football in Saudi Arabia, he won a whopping 25 titles (5 in the Champions League, 4 in the Spanish leagues and 5 in world championships). cups). clubs as milestones).

One of the most beautiful goals he scored, as he himself has repeatedly stated, was against Real Sociedad in 2015, when Madrid defeated the Basque team 4: 1. And the principal one, of course, was the one that he scored against Bayern Munich in the 2013/14 Champions League semi-final, which will be won by the merengue team, as well as a 4-1 win against Atlético de Madrid in the final at the Lush Stadium in Lisbon.

3.- Raul – 323 goals



Raúl started on the right foot in Madrid: his first official goal in the club’s First Division came in 1994. no less than against Atlético de Madrid, a classic contender. After scored many decisive goals: in the Intercontinental Cup final played in Tokyo in 1998 against Vasco de Gama, in the Champions League final against Valencia in 2000, at the start of the score against Barcelona in the key match of the Spanish Championship in 2006, played at the Bernabeu … “No one saw him come, and he always came.

And in general, in front of the defender, in front of the goalkeeper and in front of his teammates. Because while everyone was playing football, Raul was playing chess,” said his teammate Santiago Solari in an emotional column written in A country when Raoul decided to hang up his boots.

4.- Alfredo Di Stefano – 308 goals



Argentine-born legend La Saeta Rubia marked an era for Real Madrid. Magazine French football chose him as the best winner of the Ballon d’Or until 1989 and awarded him Golden Ball, a special award that only he received until 2023. He spent eleven seasons with the club (from 1953 to 1964), played 396 games and won 17 titles. He is also the only player in Madrid’s history who has never been substituted when he was on the pitch, which shows how much he was appreciated.

it was ehe is the central architect of Real Madrid’s golden era in the 1950s and 1960s, when the club managed to break Barcelona’s hegemony in Spanish football and win eight league titles under his management and thanks to his goals and at least five league titles in a row. a record that no one could repeat. Di Stéfano earned a place in football history thanks to a good law, he was a player in the category of the best: bigwigs like Messi, Cristiano, Maradona, Pelé, Cruyff…

5.- Santillana – 290 goals



Carlos Alonso González (his nickname comes from his birthplace, Santillana del Mar, in Cantabria) is considered one of the best headers in football history. 4 Rey Cups and 2 UEFA Cups. He was a powerful striker with a great eye for goals.a virtue that he kept to the end, as evidenced by the goal he scored in 1998 in his farewell game of football against Real Valladolid. As usual in his career, Santillana came up with a notable header, deftly taking advantage of a slight overtake by the opposing goalkeeper. That day ended up with his comrades carrying him on a stretcherhe was awarded the Club Laureate and the Cantabrian Sports Merit Medal in the “Gold” category for an intelligent, tenacious and very effective striker.

They were too big scorers for Real Madrid Ferenc Puskas (242 goals), Hugo Sanchez (202), Paco Gento (182), Pirri (172) and Emilio Butragueno (171).



