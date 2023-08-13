these are the most outstanding left-handers in history

Those with left hand dominance have August 13 of each year to celebrate and draw attention to the hardships and frustrations they face in everyday life. Who are the most famous lefties?
Every August 13 noted International left hand daya date that recognizes all those left handed people in the right handed world.
Why is Left Handers Day celebrated?
He August 13, 1992He Lefties Club kicked off International Day, an annual event where lefties from around the world can celebrate their field and raise public awareness of Advantages and disadvantages master the left hand.
This event is currently celebrated all over the world.for example, in Great Britain in recent years, more than 20 regional events dedicated to this day have been held: left vs right sports matchesA tea party for lefties and “Left Zones” at the national level, where left-handed creativity, adaptability and athletic skills are celebrated.
The events contributed the most awareness an overview of the difficulties and frustrations left-handed people face in everyday life, and has also successfully led to best product design and one more attention to our needs right majority.
These are the most famous lefties in history.
Actors and actresses
- Jim carrey
- Charles Chaplin
- Tom Cruise
- Robert DeNiro
- Fran Drescher
- Greta Garbo
- Judy Garland
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Goldie Hawn
- Rock Hudson
- Diane Keaton
- Nicole Kidman
- Val Kilmer
- Lisa Kudrow
- Marilyn Monroe
- Demmy Moor
- Brad Pitt
- Robert Redford
- Keanu Reeves
- Julia Roberts
- Sylvester Stallone
- Emma Thompson
- Peter Ustinov
- Dick Van Dyke
- Bruce Willis
- astronauts
- Buzz Aldrin
- Edwin Aldrin
- Neil Armstrong
- Jim Lovell
Politicians
- George Bush (father)
- Prince Charles of England
- Fidel Castro
- Bill Clinton
- Gerald Ford
- Herbert Hoover
- Elizabeth II of England
- John F. Kennedy Jr.
- Ronald Reagan
- Harry S. Truman
- Queen Victoria of England
left-handed athletes
- Larry Bird
- Jimmy Connors
- Goran Ivanesivic
- Diego Armando Maradona
- Lionel Messi
- John Mcsenroe
- Martina Navratilova
- Pele
- Marcelo “Chino” Rios
- baby rue
- Monica Seles
- Ayrton Senna
- Mark Spitz
- Villa Guillermo.
writers
- Hans Christian Andersen
- Peter Benchley
- Lewis Carroll
- Francis Scott Fitzgerald
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
- Franz Kafka
- Mark Twain
- H. G. Wells
musicians
- Ludwig van Beethoven
- David Bowie
- David Byrne
- Enrico Caruso
- Phil Collins
- Celine Dion
- Bob Dylan
- Kurt Cobain
- Jimi Hendrix
- Annie Lennox
- Paul McCartney
- George Michael
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Niccolo Paganini
- Iggy Pop
- Cole Porter
- Sergei Rachmaninov
- Maurice Ravel
- Robert Schumann
- Paul Simon
- Ringo Starr
- Sting
- Roger Taylor
- Gustavo Cerati
- Atahualpa Yupanqui
historical figures
- Alexander the Great
- Billy the Kid
- Simon Bolivar
- Napoleon Bonaparte
- Charlemagne
- Winston Churchill
- John Dillinger
- Edward III
- Boston strangler
- Benjamin Franklin
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Jack the Ripper
- Joan of Arc
- Julius Caesar
- Louis XVI
- Lord Nelson (Horace Nelson)
- Friedrich Nietzsche
- Ramses II
- Tiberius
- artists
- Leonardo da Vinci
- Miguel Angel Buonarroti
- M. C. Escher
- Paul Klee
- Pablo Picasso
- Raphael
scientists and inventors
- Marie Curie
- Benjamin Franklin
- Isaac Newton
- Bill Gates
Myths and truth about lefties
myths
- It’s been said for a long time that left-handers like to drink too much. This is not true: a study by the British Journal of Health Psychology proved that there is no link between hand control and alcoholism.
- “Lefty live less than righties.” Wrong.
- “Albert Einstein was left-handed”. False. Photographs of the scientific badge show that he wrote with his right hand.
- “Lefty is more creative to use the right hemisphere of the brain associated with emotions and imagination.” Wrong. Although the region of the hemispheres overlaps, no person uses one part of the brain more than another.
truth
- There are more left-handed men than women. Men are twice as likely to be left-handed than women.
- If both parents are left-handed, 50% chance that their children too. Instead there is 2% if both are right-handed.
- Only 50% of left-handers use a computer mouse with their left hand.while 68% exercise the right to scissors And 74% keeps knife right hand is.