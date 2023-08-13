these are the most outstanding left-handers in history

Those with left hand dominance have August 13 of each year to celebrate and draw attention to the hardships and frustrations they face in everyday life. Who are the most famous lefties?



Every August 13 noted International left hand daya date that recognizes all those left handed people in the right handed world.

Why is Left Handers Day celebrated? He August 13, 1992He Lefties Club kicked off International Day, an annual event where lefties from around the world can celebrate their field and raise public awareness of Advantages and disadvantages master the left hand.

This event is currently celebrated all over the world.for example, in Great Britain in recent years, more than 20 regional events dedicated to this day have been held: left vs right sports matchesA tea party for lefties and “Left Zones” at the national level, where left-handed creativity, adaptability and athletic skills are celebrated.